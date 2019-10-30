comscore Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales
  Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales; includes smartphones, Mi TVs and ecosystem products
Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales; includes smartphones, Mi TVs and ecosystem products

Xiaomi has achieved 40 percent growth during the festive sales period by selling over 12 million devices.

  Published: October 30, 2019 3:29 PM IST
Xiaomi Diwali sale

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has been the market leader in India for over six quarters in a row. During the Navratri and Diwali festive season, the company conducted special sales and has managed to sell over 12 million devices. This is a growth of 40 percent, year-on-year. Last year, the company had sold 8.5 million devices.

“The festive season has always been the biggest shopping season for us at Xiaomi and we work hard each year to ensure we celebrate it with our Mi Fans.Our festive sales have soared beyond expectations where we have sold an industry-leading 12 million+ devices across all our platforms. This year we launched several new products – Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 8, new Mi TVs, Mi Smart Air Water purifier and many new products. Moreover, we had attractive offers on Redmi Note 7 series, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A and all existing products,” said Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online sales, Xiaomi India.

Xiaomi sales numbers detailed

Smartphones:

During the festive period, Xiaomi sold 8.5 million smartphones. That’s a 37 percent year-on-year growth. The company also says these are the highest number of smartphones sold by any brand in India in one month. The best-selling series was the Redmi Note 7s and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A were best-selling budget phones on Amazon India.

Mi TVs:

Coming to Mi TVs, Xiaomi has sold over 600,000 units during the festive period. This is a 48 percent year-on-year growth. Mi TVs were the highest selling TVs on both Flipkart and Amazon.

Ecosystem:

Lastly, the company also sold over 3 million accessories and Mi Ecosystem products. Xiaomi Mi Bands were the best sellers in the wearable category, followed by Mi Power Banks. The Mi Air Purifier 2S was the best selling Air Purifier in the category. Even the newly launched Mi Smart Water Purifier was sold out within minutes.

  • Published Date: October 30, 2019 3:29 PM IST

