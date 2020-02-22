Xiaomi has teased the launch of a new pair of headphones in India. As per the latest teaser, Xiaomi will launch the headphones on February 25. The brand has posted a video on Twitter via its official Twitter account. The short video shows the braided cable and a tagline saying, “electrifying sound experience.” Additionally, Xiaomi has also revealed that the new audio device will feature an HD Audio.

The upcoming headphones are also teased to offer “perfectly balanced sound” through dual dynamic drivers. Xiaomi’s current portfolio of audio products includes Mi Earphones, Mi Earphones Basic, and Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic. There is also a pair of Mi Super Bass Wireless headphones. Xiaomi is soon expected to reveal more details about the new audio product.

Besides, the smartphone company is also soon expected to launch Mi 10 5G device in India. Xiaomi recently launched a unique product in India. The latest Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 comes with 25 days battery life. The electric toothbrush is priced at Rs 1,299 and is being offered via the Mi Crowdfunding platform. It comes with magnetic levitation sonic motor.

The motor, according to Xiaomi, allows for 10 times more efficient cleaning. It also comes with the DuPont Tynex StaClean Antimicrobial bristles set at 10 degree angles. The company notes that Dual-Pro Brush modes allow for cleaning plaque and debris from even the blind spots. There is EquiClean Auto Timer, which goes off after 2 minutes and pauses every 30 seconds.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is IPX7 water and dust resistant. There is also a standard mode, and a gentle mode for sensitive teeth. The toothbrush also comes with a USB Type-C port for fast charging. The base has a small ring and comes in three colors for “easy identification among family members.” With its electric toothbrush, Xiaomi takes on incumbents like Oral-B and Colgate in the market.