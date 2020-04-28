Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Redmi Note 9 series globally on April 30. This information comes straight from the Chinese company itself. As per the brand’s Twitter handle, the Redmi Note 9 series will be getting a new member on the mentioned date. This will likely be the widely-rumored Redmi Note 9, which was expected to make its debut alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max in India last month.

Xiaomi has shared an image, which shows the numeric “9” in the background hinting at the Redmi Note 9 debut. The company has revealed that it will also announce other products. Xiaomi will be hosting the Redmi Note 9 series launch event at 5:30PM IST on April 30. The online launch event will be streamed live via the company’s official YouTube channel. The rest of the details are under wraps.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced in India at Rs 12,999, whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max costs Rs 14,999. If Xiaomi launches the standard Redmi Note 9 on April 30, then it is also likely to make its way to the Indian market. It is expected to be more affordable than the Note 9 Pro version in India. The Redmi Note 9 could be priced under the Rs 10,000 segment.

A recent TENAA listing suggested that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 could come with a quad rear camera setup. There could be a 6.43-inch IPS LCD display, which is likely to operate at 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is said to pack a 4,920mAh battery. This Redmi smartphone could feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, instead of a side-mounted scanner.

Xiaomi is believed to add a MediaTek Helio 80 SoC under the hood. The back camera setup is said to have a 48-megapixel main sensor. The details of the rest of the sensors are still under wraps. On the front, there could be a 13-megapixel selfie camera.