Xiaomi set to launch Redmi Note 9 series globally on April 30, could also unveil Note 9

Xiaomi is likely to launch Redmi Note 9 on April 30, which was expected to make its debut alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max in India last month.

  Updated: April 28, 2020 8:41 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Redmi Note 9 series globally on April 30. This information comes straight from the Chinese company itself. As per the brand’s Twitter handle, the Redmi Note 9 series will be getting a new member on the mentioned date. This will likely be the widely-rumored Redmi Note 9, which was expected to make its debut alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max in India last month.

Xiaomi has shared an image, which shows the numeric “9” in the background hinting at the Redmi Note 9 debut. The company has revealed that it will also announce other products. Xiaomi will be hosting the Redmi Note 9 series launch event at 5:30PM IST on April 30. The online launch event will be streamed live via the company’s official YouTube channel. The rest of the details are under wraps.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced in India at Rs 12,999, whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max costs Rs 14,999. If Xiaomi launches the standard Redmi Note 9 on April 30, then it is also likely to make its way to the Indian market. It is expected to be more affordable than the Note 9 Pro version in India. The Redmi Note 9 could be priced under the Rs 10,000 segment.

Xiaomi starts working on MIUI 13 after launching MIUI 12 custom skin

Xiaomi starts working on MIUI 13 after launching MIUI 12 custom skin

A recent TENAA listing suggested that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 could come with a quad rear camera setup. There could be a 6.43-inch IPS LCD display, which is likely to operate at 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is said to pack a 4,920mAh battery. This Redmi smartphone could feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, instead of a side-mounted scanner.

Xiaomi is believed to add a MediaTek Helio 80 SoC under the hood. The back camera setup is said to have a 48-megapixel main sensor. The details of the rest of the sensors are still under wraps. On the front, there could be a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

  Published Date: April 28, 2020 8:39 PM IST
  Updated Date: April 28, 2020 8:41 PM IST

