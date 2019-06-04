comscore
Xiaomi shares details about its in-display front camera solution; Here is how it works

Xiaomi posted a teaser with a working prototype with an under-screen camera solution. This video came just hours after another Chinese smartphone maker Oppo posted a video with their prototype with under-screen camera solution. Now Xiaomi has revealed how its solution works with some more detail.

Xiaomi under-display camera

Image credit: Xiaomi

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi seems to be working on the solution for the notch and the pop-up camera set up by trying to put the camera below the display. This is not a new idea and many companies have been working on solving this problem. However, yesterday Xiaomi posted a teaser with a working prototype with an under-screen camera solution. This video came just hours after another Chinese smartphone maker Oppo posted a video with their prototype with in-screen camera solution. It is impressive to see that both companies are actively working on a solution to the notch and the pop-up selfie camera and have functioning prototypes to showcase this technology.

Coming back to Xiaomi and its teaser, along with the video teaser, the Senior Vice President for the company, Wang Xiang also posted four images on his official Twitter handle to share some insights about how the in-display front camera actually works. To start things off, the company revealed that this under-display font camera solution is possible because of a number of technologies that Xiaomi has developed “in-house”. For the entire thing to work, Xiaomi worked on a custom display that sports “a small area with a transparent display”. This transparent area is made using “special low-reflective glass” along with high transmittance.

The company revealed that when the smartphone is not in camera mode, the transparent display works as a normal display would, showing users the content that they want to see. According to the information slides posted by Xiang, the company is using transparent cathode and transparent anode around the organic luminescent material in the transparent display to ensure that light from outside reaches that camera sensor below the OLED display. Talking about traditional displays, the cathode and anode are not transparent which means that not enough light reaches under the display.

Xiaomi also revealed it is working on a solution with a 20-megapixel sensor under the display. For the sensor to capture light, the company has designed a “display-embedded camera” combination so that the transparent display actually works like the lens of the camera. This ensures that the lens, the transparent display is able to provide more light to the sensor for good quality selfies. The company also revealed that this is better than the pinhole camera implementation in the camera mode.

