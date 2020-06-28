comscore Xiaomi shares details about Windows 10-like ‘Sound Assistant’ | BGR India
Xiaomi shares details about the Windows 10-like ‘Sound Assistant’ on MIUI 12; Everything we know

We have already shared details regarding the new feature in the past during beta testing phase. Let’s check out the final version of this feature in Xiaomi MIUI 12 here.

  • Published: June 28, 2020 11:53 AM IST
Xiaomi MIUI 12 Sound Assistant

Xiaomi has just shared details regarding a new audio-related feature on its latest in-house Android-based OS, MIUI 12. The company shared a dedicated post on Mi.com to outline the functionality of this new feature. It is called this feature “Sound Assistant” on MIUI 12. The company revealed that this new feature will be available in the system settings app on the new operating system. It is interesting to note that this is not the first time that we have seen this feature. We have already shared details regarding the new feature in the past during beta testing phase. Let’s check out the final version of this feature in Xiaomi MIUI 12 here. Also Read - Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 update for Redmi K20, K20 Pro

Xiaomi MIUI 12 “Sound Assistant”; details

According to the forum post, the company shared how the feature works along with all its functions. As reported previously, this “Sound Assistant” feature looks somewhat similar to the Windows 10 “Volume Mixer”. The new MIUI 12 feature brings “Windows-like customizable sound” levels for most of the apps available. Users can find this option under the “Sound & vibration” menu in the “Settings” app. The “Sound assistant” option will be located below the “Alarm volume”, and “Music, games, media” volume levels. Tapping the feature, users will get two toggles. The first one to “Adjust media sound in multiple apps” and second on enabling “Multiple audio sources”. Also Read - Xiaomi pauses MIUI 12 development for phones

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Users also need to enable both the toggles in the “Sound assistant” sub-menu to get the new feature. This will allow users to control the volume levels of individual apps without changing the base volume levels of the smartphone. The company also shared some screenshots of the feature as part of the forum post.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 gets Windows 10-style sound management; Here is how it looks

The toggles will enable a “Round music icon” on the left side of the screen. Users need to tap this new icon to take control of the volume levels of the individual apps. The company also noted that this feature is currently only available on the stable version of MIUI 12 China. It may bring this feature to the Global ROM in the future. This comes around the same time when Xiaomi started the rollout of the stable version of MIUI 12 in China.

