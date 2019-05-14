Xiaomi ShareSave app updated with new features and more products

Xiaomi launched its ShareSave e-commerce platform earlier this year. The Chinese company introduced this with an aim to offer users a quick and efficient way to purchase Xiaomi’s products that are not available outside China. Now, the ShareSave app has received a new update, which adds new features and a lot more products.

With the update, the ShareSave app now boasts over 150 Xiaomi smart products. The update also adds a new feature, called Category tab, which will help you find devices you want to purchase. Furthermore, Xiaomi is offering one year extended warranty for all the electronics that they are selling through the app. The company has also upgraded the “Drop” section for users. The mentioned section basically lets customers choose a product from a select list and invite friends and family to that Drop.

With the help of this app, you can buy Xiaomi’s any smart products such as wireless earbuds, home security products, watches, smart lighting products, cameras, health care products, clothes, house cleaning products and more. If you are interested in buying any Xiaomi product, you can download the ShareSave app from Google Play Store. In the meantime, Xiaomi is hosting a ShareSave sale, and is offering discounts on several products.

Back in January 2019, the company said, “Xiaomi strongly believes in the power of communities and Mi Fans, and the social aspect of ShareSave is a perfect reflection of this. ShareSave allows for a place where Mi Fans connect, enjoy and share a unique #SharetoSave shopping experience. It also serves as a testing ground for key markets, allowing Xiaomi to learn more about the local demand for various types of product.”