Xiaomi shipped more than 25 million units of Redmi 8 series, company says

Xiaomi has announced that it shipped more than 25 million units of the Redmi 8 series. The company is claiming that it achieved this figure globally in less than 12 months. The phones that the company sold are Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, and Redmi 8A Dual. This comes just after it recently announced the India launch of Redmi 9A. The Redmi 9A will make its debut in India on September 2, which is tomorrow. Read on to know more about the Redmi 8 series. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8A gets Android 10 stable update in India without MIUI 12

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Price in India, specifications

The Redmi 8A Dual currently comes with a starting price of Rs 7,499 via Amazon.in. The smartphone is available in three different colors: midnight grey, sky white, and sea blue. If you are planning to buy the Redmi 8A Dual, it is recommended that you get the 3GB RAM variant. In terms of specifications, we are looking at a 6.22-inch HD+ display. The display features a waterdrop notch and offers a tall 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 mobile platform. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8 4GB RAM variant receives another price hike in India: Check new price, full specifications

For imaging, we are looking at dual rear camera setup. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It is now aided by an additional 2-megapixel sensor for capturing depth information. For selfies, we are looking at an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone also supports 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second. The Redmi 8A Dual runs MIUI 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also supports 18W fast charging, which should make it faster to charge the device. However, the 18W fast charger is not included in the box. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 5,000mAh battery and more

Xiaomi Redmi 8: Specs, price in India

The Redmi 8 is currently only available via Mi.com and its price in India starts from Rs 9,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display. There is a waterdrop notch that houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The AI selfie camera supports portrait mode and also supports face unlock. For rear camera setup, Xiaomi is using a 12-megapixel main shooter with Sony IMX363 sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also Google Lens integration offering translation between 104 languages.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC, which is the same as the one powering Redmi 8A. The smartphone comes with P2i coating, which makes it splash-proof and runs MIUI. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and USB Type-C port. Xiaomi is only including a 10W charger in the box of the device.