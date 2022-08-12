Xiaomi s first humanoid robot can detect human emotions

Xiaomi, back in August 2021, had unveiled its first ever bio-inspired quadruped robot dubbed as the CyberDog. Now, a year later, the company has showcased its first every humanoid robot called ‘CyberOne’. Also Read - Govt is not banning phones by Chinese companies under Rs 12,000: Report

CyberOne was introduced by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on stage the launch event wherein the company launched its Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 foldable display smartphone. At the event, CyberOne walked up to the Xiaomi CEO on stage and presented him with a flower, after which it answered some of his questions and clicked a selfie before walking off the stage.

The Xiaomi CEO shared a video of interaction on his official Twitter account. "I was both nervous and thrilled to interact with him on stage," Jun wrote in the post accompanying the video. Check it out here:

I was both nervous and thrilled to interact with him on stage. What did you think of his performance tonight? #CyberOne pic.twitter.com/Je1eXDYEGR — leijun (@leijun) August 11, 2022

Xiaomi CyberOne humanoid robot

As far as the features are concerned, CyberOne is a humanoid robot that measures 177cm in height and 52kg by weight with an arm span of 168cm. Xiaomi‘s humanoid bipedal robot supports up to 21 degrees of freedom in motion and achieves a real-time response speed of 0.5ms for each degree of freedom, which the company says allows it to fully simulate human movements. It supports bipedal-motion posture balancing, and reaches a peak torque of up to 300Nm using an efficiency motor weighing only 500g. The hip joint motor is similarly capable of an instantaneous peak torque of up to 300Nm. It is capable of holding up to 1.5kg in weight with a single hand.

It comes with Mi-Sense depth vision module, which when combined with an AI interaction algorithm, enables it to perceive 3D space, as well as recognizing individuals, gestures, and expressions, or in other words, process its environment.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi CyberOne is equipped with a self-developed MiAI environment semantics recognition engine and a MiAI vocal emotion identification engine that enables it to recognize 85 types of environmental sounds and 45 classifications of human emotion. “CyberOne is able to detect happiness, and even comfort the user in times of sadness,” the company said.