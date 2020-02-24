Smartphone maker Xiaomi seems to be currently working on its branded SIM card. The interesting thing about this SIM card is that it will also work as a microSD card. This means users will be able to expand the storage of their smartphones with this SIM card. It will also help premium smartphones with a lack of expandable storage options. Taking a look at most premium smartphones in the past 3-4 years, smartphone makers have gradually removed MicroSD card slots. These smartphone makers include Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Google, and more. The reason for this removal is the space that the slot takes inside the smartphone. In addition, microSD card slots are also much slower than internal storage.

Xiaomi SIM card with microSD card features; details

As smartphones continue to grow slimmer with more advanced hardware features, whatever amount of storage one can add is welcome. Some of these storage-intensive features include increasing megapixel count along with the gradual arrival of 8K video recording. The additional storage will also help users in downloaded heavy files in the future with the proper roll-out of 5G. According to a report from Chinese website ITHome, Xiaomi just patented the designs of this card. This will allow smartphone makers to make use of this single port that is available on almost all smartphones.

As per a leaked image, the Xiaomi SIM card will feature pins to work as a typical SIM card. Talking about the microSD card feature for storage, the company will use a different design. This likely means that this dual card may only be limited to Xiaomi and Redmi-branded smartphones. It is also possible that the company maker may license or share this with other Chinese smartphone makers.

The report also noted that the SIM card will also be compatible with the 5G network. It is also possible that we may never see such a card as most device makers are switching to eSIM format. eSIM is an integrated SIM inside the smartphone that eliminates the need for a SIM slot.