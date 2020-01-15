comscore Xiaomi smart Air Conditioner launched: Price, features | BGR India
Xiaomi smart Air Conditioner launched for around Rs 23,650: Check features

Xiaomi claims that its new smart Air Conditioner beats the current energy efficiency standards of the industry.

  Published: January 15, 2020 11:46 AM IST
Xiaomi has launched a smart Air Conditioner in China. The company claims that its new Air Conditioner beats the current energy efficiency standards of the industry. As per the company, the new Air Conditioner will save 20 percent energy in comparison to other ACs in the market. It is originally called Xiaomi Smartmi Air Conditioner A, which comes with class 3 efficiency ratings and lower APF value.

Xiaomi smart Air Conditioner other details

Xiaomi is offering its latest smart Air Conditioner in two variants, including 1 ton and 1.5 ton. This smart Air Conditioner from Xiaomi comes with a starting price of 2,299 Yuan, which is around Rs 23,650 in India. The second model will cost 2,699 Yuan (roughly Rs 27,760). This a smart Air Conditioner from Xiaomi, meaning it supports voice commands via the Xiao AI. So, users will be able to control this Air Conditioner’s temperature or turn the on or off using voice commands.

One of the major USPs of this Xiaomi Air Conditioner is its energy efficiency. “The air conditioner from the Chinese tech giant has an APF (annual performance factor) value as high as 4.65, which is better than the current Chinese power efficiency standard of 4.5,” Gizmochina reports. This basically means that the higher the APF value, the greater will be the Air Conditioner’s energy efficiency. The AC has a class 1 level category of energy efficiency as it supports a new DC frequency conversion motor.

Xiaomi smartwatch with dual-cameras launched: Price, features and more

Separately, Xiaomi recently launched a new wearable in China, which is targeted at children. The Mitu Children Learning Watch 4Pro smartwatch costs CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 13,410), and is available through Xiaomi Mall. The main feature of the Mitu Watch is the HD-dual cameras and dual-frequency GPS positioning.

The GPS can offer 24-hour tracking. There is also 4G LTE and NFC support. The watch features a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera sensor and an f/2.4 aperture and 82-degree field-of-view. There’s also an 8-megapixel zoom camera on the side with f/2.2 aperture and 84.9-degree field-of-view. It features a 1.78-inch display and offers a pixel density of 326ppi.

  Published Date: January 15, 2020 11:46 AM IST

