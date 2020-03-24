comscore Xiaomi debuts two new ecosystem products | BGR India
  Xiaomi Smart Compact Projector, Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 1C launched: Specifications
Xiaomi Smart Compact Projector, Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 1C launched: Specifications

Xiaomi is further expanding its ecosystem product range with the launch of two new products.

  Published: March 24, 2020 2:56 PM IST
xiaomi ecosystem products

Xiaomi is set to announce the Mi 10 for global markets on March 27. At the launch later this week, the company is also set to introduce new ecosystem products. Ahead of this launch, Xiaomi has introduced two new lifestyle products. One is a smart compact projector while the second is a handheld vacuum cleaner. These new products for the global market highlight Xiaomi‘s will to become more than a smartphone maker.

Xiaomi Smart Compact Projector

The first product is a smart compact projector that aims to challenge Sony and BenQ in this segment. The Xiaomi Smart Compact Projector is a small projector that can project to an adjustable screen size between 60 and 120 inches. It outputs 1080p high-definition resolution and is rated at 500 ANSI lumens. The compact projector comes with smart branding thanks to the inclusion of Google software.

It runs Android TV 9.0 and has built-in Google Assistant. There are also large, high-sensitivity speakers. It would be difficult to pass a judgement on the picture quality or sound output. However, it does seem to have a lot going for it. In fact, with Android TV 9.0, Xiaomi seems to be aiming to challenge traditional TVs that run Google software. There is no word on the pricing or availability just yet.

Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 1C

The smart compact projector is joined by Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 1C. As the name implies, the product delivers a portable and cord-free vacuum experience. It has a powerful 120 AW suction with multi-cyclone filter system. The design seems very much inspired by Dyson V11 Stick Vacuum Cleaner. There is a 5-step filtration system that captures up to 99.97 percent of particles. Xiaomi is also claiming support for four cleaning tools and up to 60 minutes run time. Again, there is no word on pricing or availability but it should be cheaper than Dyson.

  Published Date: March 24, 2020 2:56 PM IST

