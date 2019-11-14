Xiaomi Smart Garbage Bin launched for around Rs 3,000

Xiaomi has been expanding its ecosystem products in China, and only some of them make their way to India. Just recently, the company announced a fish tank that can be powered by a power bank. Now, Xiaomi is crowdfunding a new Smart Garbage Bin that automatically opens and seals waste bags. Here is all you need to know about Xiaomi Smart Garbage Bin.

Pricing and availability of Xiaomi Smart Garbage Bin

The new product is being launched under the Youpin crowdfunding platform. It comes with a price tag of RMB 199 (approximately Rs 2,050). While this is the initial pricing, once the crowdfunding is complete, the Xiaomi Smart Garbage Bin will cost RMB 299 (approximately Rs 3,050). There is no word on whether or not this product will make its way to India.

Smart Garbage Bin specifications and features

The smart trash can features an automatic lid opening feature. Once the bag is completely filled, it seals it automatically. The garbage bin has a capacity of 12 litres, and the dimension of 330mmx188mmx370mm. It comes with a narrow design, which ensures that the big can easily fit into tight spaces.

The top cover of the trash can comes with an infrared sensor. It has a motion detector, and sensing range of about 30 degrees. When you stretch your hand within the sensing area, the lid automatically opens, GizmoChina reports.

In case you want the lid to be open for a long time, there is a button for that too. And after the filled garbage bag is taken out, the smart features suck in a new bag back into the inner wall. What’s more, the bag comes with a 2,000mAh battery that offers battery life of 150 days on a single charge (in standby mode). On a full charge, the lid opens for up to 20,000 times. Recharging the battery again takes about 3-4 hours.