Xiaomi smart mask may launch with unique tracking features
Xiaomi smart mask may launch with unique breathe tracking features

Xiaomi plans to add a computing unit in the smart mask. This unit will feature a processor to compute all the recorded data from the embedded sensors in the Xiaomi smart mask.

  • Published: February 19, 2020 5:26 PM IST
xiaomi air mask, Xiaomi smart mask

Xiaomi may be working on a new smart mask behind the scenes. This mask is likely to join the increasing market for face and pollution masks. Masks have gradually gained importance across multiple markets as air pollution increases. In fact, these masks have entered the mainstream as multiple companies begin to launch their masks. In addition to pollution, the outbreak of coronavirus has also accelerated the need for high-quality masks across the world. Companies are selling these masks in an increasing volume. At the same time, a new report has hinted that Xiaomi may be working on crafting a smart mask with some interesting tracking features.

Xiaomi smart mask features

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the company filed a patent for its smart mask with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The USPTO granted the patent to the company. Taking a look at the specifications in the patent, Xiaomi plans to add a computing unit in the smart mask. This unit will feature a processor to compute all the recorded data from the embedded sensors in the mask. In addition, the smart mask will also feature a memory module along with a battery to power everything. The company has also added a connectivity module to send all this information to a companion smartphone.

Similar to regular masks, the smart mask will also come with standard air filtering material. It will also calculate the “pollution absorption quantity” and note the total time the user wore the mask. The sensor can also calculate the amount of air that the user has breathed in a specific amount of time. This mask can also connect with the smartphone and then check the air quality index of your area.

In addition, the smart mask will also feature heath sensors in the system. These sensors can record respiratory volume with each breather along with the total number of breaths. Xiaomi may also add an accelerometer and gyroscope in the mask to check if the user was moving while breathing. There the mask can calculate the number of pollutants that a user has inhaled along with the filtration capacity. All this data can provide the quality of air that a user is breathing.

  • Published Date: February 19, 2020 5:26 PM IST

