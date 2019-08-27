comscore Xiaomi smart TVs to get Android 9 Pie update in September
Xiaomi smart TVs Android Pie update next month; list includes Mi TV 4 Pro, 4A Pro, 4C Pro, and 4X Pro

Xiaomi is looking to lead the path by showing other OEMs how Android TV updates are done. Xiaomi Smart TVs will be getting new update next month.

  • Published: August 27, 2019 5:20 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55

After shaking the smartphone market, Xiaomi has also disrupted the smart TV segment in India. The range of Xiaomi smart TVs start at Rs 12,499 and goes all the way up to Rs 47,999. They all run on Android platform with Xiaomi’s custom PatchWall UI on top. The popular Xiaomi smart TVs, Mi TV 4 Pro, 4A Pro, 4C Pro, and 4X Pro run Android 8.1 Oreo OS out-of-the-box. They are all set to get Android Pie update next month.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4-series update detailed

Xiaomi recently updated the Mi TV 4A (32-inch and 43-inch) models with Android Pie update. Now, the update for second-generation smart TVs such as Mi TV 4 Pro, 4A Pro, 4C Pro, and 4X Pro will be rolled out as early as next month (September 2019). Xiaomi’s Product Manager for Mi TV line-up, Sudeep Sahu, revealed about the update plans in a telephonic conversation with XDA Developers.

The update rollout will happen in batches. In the initial rollout, only a few users will get the update. This will be followed by a wider rollout in the coming months. He further added saying that while other OEMs are working on Android Oreo update, Xiaomi already has made arrangements to push out Android Pie. The 32-inch models of Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro will be among the first TVs to receive the update.

Challenges in rolling out Android TV updates

Sahu touched upon the fact that smart TVs initially ran AOSP-based builds, and not Android TV OS. Moving from AOSP to Android TV platform was challenging. So Xiaomi is skipping Android Oreo and is jumping straight to Android Pie. The company has several discussions with Google, chipmaker Amlogic and PCB manufacturer to set up all the infrastructure required for migration from AOSP to Android TV. He further added saying that Project Treble will help make future updates easier.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 27, 2019 5:20 PM IST

