Xiaomi Smart Video Doorbell 2 launching on March 11

Xiaomi Smart Video Doorbell 2 set to launch on March 11: Report

There are no official specifications available for the Xiaomi Smart Video Doorbell 2 at the time of writing. However, the product video shares the design and features of the upcoming device.

  • Published: March 8, 2020 7:02 PM IST
Xiaomi Smart Video Doorbell 2

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi just revealed a new smart home product, the Xiaomi Smart Video Doorbell 2 in China. As part of the reveal, the company shared that it is launching the product on March 11, 2020. Similar to other smart home products in China, Xiaomi is launching this new product under its MIJIA-branded lineup. According to the information online, Xiaomi will launch this product on the Youpin crowdfunding platform on March 11 at 10 AM. The company also shared the pricing details of the upcoming product. As part of the campaign, MIJIA will price the Xiaomi Smart Video Doorbell 2 at 179RMB or Rs. 1,911. However, the retail price will go up to 199 RMB or Rs 2,124.

Xiaomi Smart Video Doorbell 2 details

According to a report from Gizmochina, the company has just shared a teaser video of the product. There are no official specifications available for the Xiaomi Smart Video Doorbell 2 at the time of writing. However, the video does share the design and features of the upcoming device. Taking a closer look, the video confirmed that the smart home product, a video doorbell will come in black color. It likely appears as an upgraded version of the Xiaomi Zero Smart Doorbell. This new model comes with a large form factor and rectangular shape. In addition, the design does look much cleaner and minimalist.

The report went on to claim that the doorbell features an “AI-enabled camera” to monitor the front of the house. It comes with a number of interesting features such as facial recognition, and motion detection. The camera will capture the images and send them directly to your smartphone.

It can also pair with other Xiaomi-branded IoT smart home devices such as smart touchscreen speakers, and more. This will allow users to use the touchscreen speaker to control and connect with the video doorbell. The doorbell also comes with a portable receiver that users will need to place inside the house.

