Xiaomi smartphone with 108MP camera could soon launch in India: Report

Earlier this month, Xiaomi took the wraps off the Mi Note 10 smartphone, which is the global version of the Mi CC9 Pro. The biggest highlight of the device is its 108-megapixel rear camera. Xiaomi first launched this device in China as the Mi CC9 Pro. Now, the company is soon expected to launch a phone in India that will feature a 108-megapixel camera.

Xiaomi is likely to launch the Mi Note 10 smartphone in India, as per 91Mobiles. Also, if Xiaomi launches this phone in India, then this will be the first non-Android One Mi series smartphone since 2017 in the country. With this phone, Xiaomi wants to take on OnePlus and Samsung in the premium segment. The Mi Note 10 will compete against the likes of the OnePlus 7T and the Realme X2 Pro. The Mi Note 10 comes with a starting price of €549, which around Rs 43,200 in India. Xiaomi might stick a little cheaper price tag when it will launch Mi Note 10 in India.

Mi Note 10 features

The Mi Note 10 is not different from Mi CC9 Pro in terms of specifications. The device offers a 6.47-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and waterdrop notch. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Mi Note 10’s big-ticket feature is the penta rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main camera. The 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor has an 8P lens on Pro variant and 7P lens on the non-Pro model. It is paired with a 5-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, around a 12-megapixel camera with 2x zoom for portraits.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

There is also a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 117-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel macro lens with a focal length of 1.5cm. The smartphone also features a dual-LED flash unit on the back. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. DxOMark has already rated the Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition (or Mi Note 10 Pro) with the joint highest score of 121.

There is also a large 5,260mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging tech. Xiaomi claims that the phone’s charger will top it up in 65 minutes. The Mi Note 10 ships with MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie. The handset also offers support for Game Turbo 2.0 tech. Xiaomi is offering this smartphone in Aurora Green, Glacier White, and Midnight Black.

Features Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G OS Android 9 Pie Display OLED-6.47-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Penta – 108MP + 5MP + 12MP + 20MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 5,260mAh