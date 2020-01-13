comscore Xiaomi smartphone with three-sided surround screen hinted | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi smartphone with three-sided surround screen may be in the works; patent hints
News

Xiaomi smartphone with three-sided surround screen may be in the works; patent hints

News

Taking a look at the device renders, it is clear that users will get bezels on three sides of the smartphone. The screen goes around the fourth bezel from the front, all the way to the back while surrounding the device.

  • Published: January 13, 2020 12:43 PM IST
Xiaomi smartphone with three-side bezel

It seems that Xiaomi is currently working on a new three-side screen smartphone behind the scenes. A recent report revealed information about the unreleased device including the likely design of the smartphone. Taking a look at the renders, it is clear that users will get bezels on three sides of the smartphone. The fourth side of the device features a curved screen that surrounds on the fourth side to wrap around the smartphone. The screen goes on from the front to cover most of the back. This makes it similar to what we have seen on the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha. Taking a look a the device, we also get a dual-camera setup on the back of the smartphone.

Related Stories


Xiaomi smartphone design details

Chinese website ITHome was the first to uncover this design. Taking a closer look at the report, the design is part of a new patent on the Chinese State Intellectual Property Office. As per the report, the company initially applied for the patent back in 2019 only to get it on January 10, 2020. We could not see the front camera on the design. It is likely that Xiaomi may introduce the below the screen camera sensor that can be hidden. It is also likely that this may be a foldable smartphone. However, the patent description did not mention anything about a foldable smartphone.

Watch: 5 Products Xiaomi should launch in India

It is also worth noting that this is not the first anticipated foldable smartphone that Xiaomi may be working on. According to a recent patent, the company is already working on two other foldable smartphones. Here, the screen will fold in such a way that it is exposed on the outside, all the time.

Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features

Also Read

Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features

In addition to the horizontally folding smartphone patent, another patent showcased a vertically folding smartphone. The company has already teased a video of a foldable smartphone with a vertically folding screen. Similar to a horizontally folding smartphone, this too folds the screen on the outside.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 13, 2020 12:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Paytm Bank becomes largest issuer of FASTags
News
Paytm Bank becomes largest issuer of FASTags
Airtel WiFi Calling: List of top compatible smartphones

News

Airtel WiFi Calling: List of top compatible smartphones

OnePlus confirms development of 120Hz screens

News

OnePlus confirms development of 120Hz screens

Xiaomi smartphone with three-sided surround screen hinted

News

Xiaomi smartphone with three-sided surround screen hinted

Top phones to soon get Android 10 update

Top Products

Top phones to soon get Android 10 update

Most Popular

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Realme 5i first impressions

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Airtel Wi-Fi calling: Does your device support it?

Next gen Apple Pencil could include a fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-booking to start next week

Paytm Bank becomes largest issuer of FASTags

Airtel WiFi Calling: List of top compatible smartphones

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel WiFi Calling: List of top compatible smartphones

News

Airtel WiFi Calling: List of top compatible smartphones
Xiaomi smartphone with three-sided surround screen hinted

News

Xiaomi smartphone with three-sided surround screen hinted
Top phones to soon get Android 10 update

Top Products

Top phones to soon get Android 10 update
Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in mid-February

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in mid-February
Poco F2 existence confirmed; here's what we know so far

News

Poco F2 existence confirmed; here's what we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

Delhi High Court ने JNU हिंसा मामले में Apple, Google और WhatsApp को नोटिस भेजा

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge में लगी आग, यूजर ने कहा कंपनी मामले को दबाने की कर रही है कोशिश

Happy Lohri 2020 : लोहड़ी के त्योहार पर WhatsApp Stickers के जरिए मैसेज भेजकर दें शुभकामनाएं

Xiaomi की Poco सीरीज नहीं हुई है बंद, कंपनी ने Poco F2 का ट्रेडमार्क किया फाइल

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन 15 जनवरी को इन धमाकेदार ऑफर्स के साथ पहली बार सेल पर आएगा

News

Airtel Wi-Fi calling: Does your device support it?
News
Airtel Wi-Fi calling: Does your device support it?
Next gen Apple Pencil could include a fingerprint sensor

News

Next gen Apple Pencil could include a fingerprint sensor
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-booking to start next week

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-booking to start next week
Paytm Bank becomes largest issuer of FASTags

News

Paytm Bank becomes largest issuer of FASTags
Airtel WiFi Calling: List of top compatible smartphones

News

Airtel WiFi Calling: List of top compatible smartphones