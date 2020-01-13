Xiaomi smartphone with three-sided surround screen hinted

It seems that Xiaomi is currently working on a new three-side screen smartphone behind the scenes. A recent report revealed information about the unreleased device including the likely design of the smartphone. Taking a look at the renders, it is clear that users will get bezels on three sides of the smartphone. The fourth side of the device features a curved screen that surrounds on the fourth side to wrap around the smartphone. The screen goes on from the front to cover most of the back. This makes it similar to what we have seen on the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha. Taking a look a the device, we also get a dual-camera setup on the back of the smartphone.

Xiaomi smartphone design details

Chinese website ITHome was the first to uncover this design. Taking a closer look at the report, the design is part of a new patent on the Chinese State Intellectual Property Office. As per the report, the company initially applied for the patent back in 2019 only to get it on January 10, 2020. We could not see the front camera on the design. It is likely that Xiaomi may introduce the below the screen camera sensor that can be hidden. It is also likely that this may be a foldable smartphone. However, the patent description did not mention anything about a foldable smartphone.

It is also worth noting that this is not the first anticipated foldable smartphone that Xiaomi may be working on. According to a recent patent, the company is already working on two other foldable smartphones. Here, the screen will fold in such a way that it is exposed on the outside, all the time.

In addition to the horizontally folding smartphone patent, another patent showcased a vertically folding smartphone. The company has already teased a video of a foldable smartphone with a vertically folding screen. Similar to a horizontally folding smartphone, this too folds the screen on the outside.