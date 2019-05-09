comscore
Xiaomi smartphone with triple cameras teased for India; launch imminent

Xiaomi has posted a teaser of an upcoming smartphone on its official community forum, suggesting that we might get to see a new Xiaomi phone with three cameras on the rear.

It seems that Xiaomi will soon launch a smartphone with a triple rear camera setup in India. The Chinese company has posted a teaser of the same on its official community forum, suggesting that we might get to see a new Xiaomi phone with three cameras on the rear. The teaser doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming phone from the company. But, recently, Xiaomi India’s Manu Kumar Jain hinted that a phone with Snapdragon 700 series will arrive soon.

There is a possibility that Xiaomi might be referring to the same device. The company’s VP also hinted that a future Xiaomi device that could be powered by either the Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G. Furthermore, the latest teaser by the company not only shows triple cameras, but also a single and dual camera setup. Now, considering that Xiaomi has already launched phones with single and dual cameras, a triple camera phone might be on its way.

Besides, the company has launched Mi and Mi 9 SE smartphones with triple rear camera setup outside India. But, none of these offers the latest generation Snapdragon 700 SoC. Separately, the company’s sub-brand Redmi is also expected to launch a flagship device in China with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. If rumors are to be believed, the smartphone might feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is said to make its debut on May 13 in the country.

The upcoming Redmi flagship, dubbed Redmi K20 Pro, might come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back of the phone. Rumors are rife that it will sport a big 6.3-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. It is likely to offer a large 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging tech. Reports also suggest that it will come with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, and support NFC.

