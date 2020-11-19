comscore Xiaomi claims it sold 13 million devices during festive season | BGR India
  Xiaomi India claims it sold 13 million devices during the festive season
Xiaomi India claims it sold 13 million devices during the festive season

Xiaomi sold over 9 million smartphones including Mi 10T Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi 9 Prime Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, among others.

Xiaomi

Image: Xiaomi India

Xiaomi India on Thursday announced that it sold more than 13 million devices during the festive season. Last month, Amazon and Flipkart hosted the Great Indian Festival sale and Big Billion Days sale for the festive season. In addition, Xiaomi also conducted the Mi festival sale and sold devices with massive discounts. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India

The company announced that it sold over 9 million smartphones including phones like Mi 10T Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi 9 Prime Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, among others. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 5G series launch expected on Nov 24: What to expect

Xiaomi also revealed that it witnessed a significant demand for ecosystem products during festive sales and sold more than 4 million devices in categories including TVs, streaming devices, trimmers, smart bands, audio products, power banks and more. Also Read - India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end

The company added that it sold over 450k Mi TVs and Home Entertainment products during Diwali wherein the larger screen sizes of 50 and 55-inch saw over 50 per cent growth.

Xiaomi India further claimed that Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Speaker were amongst the top favorites for consumers while Mi Box 4k and Mi TV Stick continued to be the top selling streaming devices across Amazon and Flipkart.

The company also revealed that it sold 10 million Mi Power Banks during the festive period while the sales for Mi Air Purifiers witnessed 100 per cent growth.

Commenting on the sales during the festive season Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer at Mi India said, “We are thrilled to share that Mi India registered its highest ever sales during this festive season with 13 million devices across smartphones and other product categories. We introduced a wide selection of products and coupled it up with great offers and initiatives like the Mi Smart Upgrade to meet our consumers requirements. The milestone of selling 13 million devices is not only reassuring for us as a brand but the industry at large.”

Reddy further added, “We are looking forward to a higher demand in Q4 and gearing ourselves to end the year on a high note by fulfilling the same. We are humbled at the response that we have received from our Mi Fans and users and being a consumer-first brand, we will continue delivering on our promise to bring the highest quality products at honest prices.”

  Published Date: November 19, 2020 6:27 PM IST

Best Sellers