comscore Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi sold 3.8 million smartphones and 5.3 million devices during the festive season
News

Xiaomi sold 3.8 million smartphones and 5.3 million devices during the festive season

News

Xiaomi says it saw 50 percent year-over-year growth in smartphones sales during the festive season. The Redmi Note 7 series was the best-selling smartphone series on Flipkart.

  • Published: October 6, 2019 10:49 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 7A Review (4)

Xiaomi sold a record 5.3 million devices during the festive season sale. The Chinese handset maker on Saturday announced that it has achieved a record-breaking sale of over 53 lakh devices. The announcement comes after the company had said it sold 1.5 million devices across categories during first few days of the sale. In other words, Xiaomi sold 525 devices every minute in the country during the six day sale period.

It also confirmed selling 3.8 million smartphones during the festive season sale. These sales numbers of inclusive of all devices categories made available across Flipkart, Amazon India and Xiaomi‘s own website. “This festive season has been astounding for Xiaomi and we are thrilled that over 5.3 million people decided to celebrate along with us. Every year, we try to make it more joyous for our consumers by offering newer products and attractive offers,” Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

Xiaomi sold over 2.5 lakh units of Mi TV during the festive season sale on Flipkart and Amazon India

Also Read

Xiaomi sold over 2.5 lakh units of Mi TV during the festive season sale on Flipkart and Amazon India

Xiaomi has also announced that Redmi Note 7 series was the best-selling smartphone series on Flipkart. The Chinese smartphone maker sold over 2.5 million smartphones during the same period last year. It has witnessed over 50 percent year-over-year growth in sales this year. The Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A were the best selling budget smartphones on Amazon India. It claims that five out of the top 10 best selling smartphones were Xiaomi devices during the sale.

Xiaomi sold over 1.5 million devices during the first few hours of festive sale

Also Read

Xiaomi sold over 1.5 million devices during the first few hours of festive sale

Xiaomi was also the best-selling smartphone brand on Amazon India during the sale period. It had earlier announced that the company sold over 2,50,000 units of Mi TVs during the first few days of the sale. Xiaomi device ecosystem comprises of smartphones, Mi TVs, Mi Band(s), Mi power banks, Mi earphones and other Mi Ecosystem devices and accessory products. Xiaomi says Mi TV 4C Pro (32) and Mi TV 4A Pro (43) were the best selling TVs on Amazon India. The Mi Band and Mi Power Banks were bestsellers in their respective categories.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

4.2

9999

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 2MP
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

3

5999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13MP
  • Published Date: October 6, 2019 10:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season
News
Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season
Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

News

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

News

Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India

News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

News

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season
OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India

News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India
Amazon India gets orders from 99.4 percent pin-codes

News

Amazon India gets orders from 99.4 percent pin-codes
Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers

News

Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers
Google finds a serious flaw in Android affecting Pixel and Samsung

News

Google finds a serious flaw in Android affecting Pixel and Samsung

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty को मोबाइल में खेलने के लिए ये होनी चाहिए एलिजिबिलिटी

Xiaomi ने Flipkart, Amazon और mi.com की सेल में बेचे 53 लाख डिवाइस, स्मार्टफोन का आंकड़ा 38 लाख के पार

Paytm Maha Cashback Carnival सेल का आज आखिरी दिन: TV और स्मार्टफोन की ये हैं 3 बेस्ट डील्स

OnePlus 7T Pro 10 अक्टूबर को Amazon India पर होगा लॉन्च, McLaren Edition भी आएगा!

Krimston Two केस आपके सिंगल सिम फोन को बना देगा ड्यूल सिम , Amazon से इस कीमत में खरीदें

News

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos
News
Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos
Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

News

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season
Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India
Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

News

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus
Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

News

Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin