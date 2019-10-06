Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

Xiaomi sold a record 5.3 million devices during the festive season sale. The Chinese handset maker on Saturday announced that it has achieved a record-breaking sale of over 53 lakh devices. The announcement comes after the company had said it sold 1.5 million devices across categories during first few days of the sale. In other words, Xiaomi sold 525 devices every minute in the country during the six day sale period.

It also confirmed selling 3.8 million smartphones during the festive season sale. These sales numbers of inclusive of all devices categories made available across Flipkart, Amazon India and Xiaomi‘s own website. “This festive season has been astounding for Xiaomi and we are thrilled that over 5.3 million people decided to celebrate along with us. Every year, we try to make it more joyous for our consumers by offering newer products and attractive offers,” Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

Xiaomi has also announced that Redmi Note 7 series was the best-selling smartphone series on Flipkart. The Chinese smartphone maker sold over 2.5 million smartphones during the same period last year. It has witnessed over 50 percent year-over-year growth in sales this year. The Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A were the best selling budget smartphones on Amazon India. It claims that five out of the top 10 best selling smartphones were Xiaomi devices during the sale.

Xiaomi was also the best-selling smartphone brand on Amazon India during the sale period. It had earlier announced that the company sold over 2,50,000 units of Mi TVs during the first few days of the sale. Xiaomi device ecosystem comprises of smartphones, Mi TVs, Mi Band(s), Mi power banks, Mi earphones and other Mi Ecosystem devices and accessory products. Xiaomi says Mi TV 4C Pro (32) and Mi TV 4A Pro (43) were the best selling TVs on Amazon India. The Mi Band and Mi Power Banks were bestsellers in their respective categories.

(Written with IANS inputs)