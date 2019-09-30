Xiaomi has sold over 1.5 million devices in the first few hours of sale across various platform. Manu Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India, confirmed the company sold 10 devices every second during the sale on Mi.com, Amazon India and Flipkart. The sales number is inclusive of smartphones, Mi TV, IoT and ecosystem products. But the majority of the sales came from smartphones, the company confirmed in a statement. The Chinese smartphone maker also confirmed that five out of the top 10 best selling smartphones were made by Xiaomi during the festive sales.

Xiaomi sold over 1.5 million devices during festive sale

Xiaomi Mi TVs were among the top two of the three bestsellers in the smart TV category. Top two out of the three bestsellers in the wearables category was Mi Bands. The company is not confirming whether Mi Band 4 was the best seller during these festive sales. The Mi Air Purifier 2S was the bestseller in the Air Purifier category during these sales. It also revealed that top two out of the three bestsellers in the power bank category was Mi Power Banks. The Mi Security Camera, on the other hand, was among the top two out of three bestseller in the security camera category.

The sales shows that Xiaomi has won the market across product categories and no longer restricted to smartphone sales alone. “The festive season of Dussehra/Diwali has always been the biggest shopping season for customers. Every year, we try to make it more joyous for our consumers by offering newer products and attractive offers,” said Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online sales, Xiaomi India. “Our festive sales have kicked off to an amazing start where we have sold over 1.5 million devices across all online platforms.”

Amazon India had earlier announced that its Great Indian Festival Sale saw record participation from Digital Bharat. The e-commerce giant saw record single day sign ups for Prime membership and 91 percent of new customers came from tier 2 and tier 3 towns. It also noted Echo Dot was amongst the highest selling products and four times more Amazon devices were sold in 36 hours compared to last year.