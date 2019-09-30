comscore Xiaomi sold over 1.5 million devices during the festive sale
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi sold over 1.5 million devices during the first few hours of festive sale
News

Xiaomi sold over 1.5 million devices during the first few hours of festive sale

News

Xiaomi has confirmed that it sold over 1.5 million devices during the first few hours of sale on mi.com, Amazon India and Flipkart. It sold 10 devices every second across these platforms.

  • Published: September 30, 2019 8:40 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Hands-on, First Impressions (6)

Xiaomi has sold over 1.5 million devices in the first few hours of sale across various platform. Manu Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India, confirmed the company sold 10 devices every second during the sale on Mi.com, Amazon India and Flipkart. The sales number is inclusive of smartphones, Mi TV, IoT and ecosystem products. But the majority of the sales came from smartphones, the company confirmed in a statement. The Chinese smartphone maker also confirmed that five out of the top 10 best selling smartphones were made by Xiaomi during the festive sales.

Xiaomi sold over 1.5 million devices during festive sale

Xiaomi Mi TVs were among the top two of the three bestsellers in the smart TV category. Top two out of the three bestsellers in the wearables category was Mi Bands. The company is not confirming whether Mi Band 4 was the best seller during these festive sales. The Mi Air Purifier 2S was the bestseller in the Air Purifier category during these sales. It also revealed that top two out of the three bestsellers in the power bank category was Mi Power Banks. The Mi Security Camera, on the other hand, was among the top two out of three bestseller in the security camera category.

Top 10 smartphone deals from Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days

Also Read

Top 10 smartphone deals from Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days

The sales shows that Xiaomi has won the market across product categories and no longer restricted to smartphone sales alone. “The festive season of Dussehra/Diwali has always been the biggest shopping season for customers. Every year, we try to make it more joyous for our consumers by offering newer products and attractive offers,” said Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online sales, Xiaomi India. “Our festive sales have kicked off to an amazing start where we have sold over 1.5 million devices across all online platforms.”

Xiaomi Poco F1 available for Rs 13,499 as part of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Also Read

Xiaomi Poco F1 available for Rs 13,499 as part of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Amazon India had earlier announced that its Great Indian Festival Sale saw record participation from Digital Bharat. The e-commerce giant saw record single day sign ups for Prime membership and 91 percent of new customers came from tier 2 and tier 3 towns. It also noted Echo Dot was amongst the highest selling products and four times more Amazon devices were sold in 36 hours compared to last year.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 30, 2019 8:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huawei EMUI 10 update to reach 33 devices by December 2019
News
Huawei EMUI 10 update to reach 33 devices by December 2019
Provident Fund: How to check EPF balance online

How To

Provident Fund: How to check EPF balance online

Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC

OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year

News

OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year

UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects

News

UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

Huawei EMUI 10 update to reach 33 devices by December 2019

Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC

OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year

UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects

Motorola One Action gets latest Android security update for October 2019

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Mobile Phone Under 30000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 30000
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get massive discounts on Flipkart: Check price and other details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get massive discounts on Flipkart: Check price and other details
Motorola One Action gets latest Android security update for October 2019

News

Motorola One Action gets latest Android security update for October 2019
Xiaomi Poco F1 for Rs 13,499: Check details, specifications

Deals

Xiaomi Poco F1 for Rs 13,499: Check details, specifications
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Honor Band 5 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, फिटबैंड से एंड्रॉएड स्मार्टफोन पर कर पाएंगे म्यूजिक कंट्रोल

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale : Xiaomi Poco F1 स्मार्टफोन को मात्र 13,499 रुपये में खरीदें

Oppo K5 स्मार्टफोन 64मेगापिक्सल के साथ Geekbench और TENAA लिस्टिंग पर हुआ स्पॉट, 10 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च

Navratri 2019: नवरात्री WhatsApp Stickers स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

Lava A1200 फोन 7 दिनों की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ 1,250 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

News

Huawei EMUI 10 update to reach 33 devices by December 2019
News
Huawei EMUI 10 update to reach 33 devices by December 2019
Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC
OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year

News

OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year
UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects

News

UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects
Motorola One Action gets latest Android security update for October 2019

News

Motorola One Action gets latest Android security update for October 2019