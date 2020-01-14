comscore Xiaomi sold over 1 million devices in offline market in India in one day
Xiaomi sold over 1 million devices in offline market in India in one day

In a press statement on Tuesday, Xiaomi has noted that its offline sales grew by 70 percent YoY (year-on-year) and over 50 percent MoM (month-on-month) during this festive season.

  Published: January 14, 2020 4:04 PM IST
Xiaomi has sold over one million devices in a single day in the offline market, noted official press statement. The Chinese company has seen phenomenal growth in India in last 5 years. After achieving various milestones in online segment in India, the company now claims to have surpassed a record one million sales milestone in offline market for one single day on January 10.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Xiaomi has noted that its offline sales grew by 70 percent YoY (year-on-year) and over 50 percent MoM (month-on-month) during this festive season. The offline TV business especially grew by over 400 percent YoY.

“Xiaomi started its dedicated offline expansion in Q1 of 2017, and this year to commemorate the anniversary – we decided to do something special. The entire offline team and our Supply Chain Management team has worked extremely hard for weeks to be able to achieve the one million devices milestone in a single day across our offline presence,” said Sunil Baby, Head – Offline Operations, Xiaomi India.

Xiaomi currently has offline presence across 2500+ Mi Stores, 75+ Mi Home and 20+ Mi Studios. Not just that, the company also has over 7000 Mi Preferred Partner stores in various cities across India. The Chinese company has completed 5 years already. It opened first brand exclusive retail store ‘Mi Home’ on May 10, 2017 and did a record-breaking Rs 5 crore in revenue within 12 hours of sales. The company says that over 10,000 Mi Fans from across India showed up on the opening day to purchase their favorite Xiaomi product.

“The growth of our offline presence in India has been truly remarkable, and we are proud of the achievements made during this phenomenal journey. Right from our extended family of Mi Preferred Partners, to our beautiful Mi Homes and industry benchmarking Mi Stores – we have learnt a lot and have come a long way,” added Baby.

