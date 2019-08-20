comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series milestone; 2 crore smartphones sold globally
Xiaomi sold over 2 crore Redmi Note 7 series smartphones globally

Xiaomi recently revealed that it had sold 5 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series in India alone, which also happens to be the second-largest market for the Chinese company.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (10)

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 series has been quite popular since its launch earlier this year in January. Since launch, it has hit milestones at regular intervals. Now, Xiaomi has revealed a new Redmi Note 7 series milestone.

Redmi Note 7 series milestone

Today, Xiaomi announced that it has sold over 20 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series globally. The series, launched earlier this year, includes the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

This is an impressive feat for a smartphone series introduced just about eight months back. Recently, Xiaomi revealed that it had sold over 5 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series in India. It only needed seven months to achieve this feat.

To commemorate this feat, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain is giving away a free Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone. Anyone following Xiaomi’s Twitter accounts stand a chance to get the free smartphone. Jain has asked his followers to retweet this milestone tweet. On reaching 1,000 retweets, he will give away a unit of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series in India

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Price 9999 13999 10999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android Pie Pie Android 9 Android 9 Pie
Display LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP 48MP+5MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 13MP 13MP 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

