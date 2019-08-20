Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 series has been quite popular since its launch earlier this year in January. Since launch, it has hit milestones at regular intervals. Now, Xiaomi has revealed a new Redmi Note 7 series milestone.

Redmi Note 7 series milestone

Today, Xiaomi announced that it has sold over 20 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series globally. The series, launched earlier this year, includes the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

This is an impressive feat for a smartphone series introduced just about eight months back. Recently, Xiaomi revealed that it had sold over 5 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series in India. It only needed seven months to achieve this feat.

The most loved smartphone series in India is also a global rage! 🤩 Can you believe that we’ve sold more than 20 Million (= 2 Crore) units of the #RedmiNote7 Series worldwide? Make some noise and say “Noted”.

1000 RTs & I am giving away 1 #RedmiNote7Pro#Xiaomi ❤️ #48MP #20M pic.twitter.com/OXrcQu8zSZ — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 20, 2019

To commemorate this feat, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain is giving away a free Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone. Anyone following Xiaomi’s Twitter accounts stand a chance to get the free smartphone. Jain has asked his followers to retweet this milestone tweet. On reaching 1,000 retweets, he will give away a unit of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series in India

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Price 9999 13999 10999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android Pie Pie Android 9 Android 9 Pie Display LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP 48MP+5MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP 13MP 13MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh