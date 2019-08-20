Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 series has been quite popular since its launch earlier this year in January. Since launch, it has hit milestones at regular intervals. Now, Xiaomi has revealed a new Redmi Note 7 series milestone.
Redmi Note 7 series milestone
Today, Xiaomi announced that it has sold over 20 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series globally. The series, launched earlier this year, includes the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.
This is an impressive feat for a smartphone series introduced just about eight months back. Recently, Xiaomi revealed that it had sold over 5 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series in India. It only needed seven months to achieve this feat.
The most loved smartphone series in India is also a global rage! 🤩
Can you believe that we’ve sold more than 20 Million (= 2 Crore) units of the #RedmiNote7 Series worldwide?
Make some noise and say “Noted”.
1000 RTs & I am giving away 1 #RedmiNote7Pro#Xiaomi ❤️ #48MP #20M pic.twitter.com/OXrcQu8zSZ
— #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 20, 2019
To commemorate this feat, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain is giving away a free Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone. Anyone following Xiaomi’s Twitter accounts stand a chance to get the free smartphone. Jain has asked his followers to retweet this milestone tweet. On reaching 1,000 retweets, he will give away a unit of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series in India
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
|Redmi Note 7 Pro
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
|Price
|9999
|13999
|10999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
|Snapdragon 660 SoC
|OS
|Android Pie
|Pie Android 9
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+
|6.3-inch FHD+
|6.3-inch full HD+
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM with 32GB storage
|4GB RAM with 64GB storage
|3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 12MP + 2MP
|48MP+5MP
|Dual – 48MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|13MP
|13MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|4,000mAh
|4,000mAh
Story Timeline
You Might be Interested
9999
13999
10999