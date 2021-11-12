comscore Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch announced: This is how it looks like
Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch announced: This is how it looks like

Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch will come with Dolby audio and DTS Virtual:X sound support, and will feature a wireless subwoofer along with the main unit.

Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch

Xiaomi has announced its new Soundbar 3.1ch for the global market. The company via Twitter has revealed some key specifications of the soundbar. The Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch will come with Dolby Atmos support, a wireless subwoofer, one-touch NFC pairing support and a 430W maximum output. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

The images shared by the company of the new Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch showcase the audio device in its Black colour option and provide us with a look at its design. The device features a smart LED display on the front, a power button, volume rockers and connection toggles. Also Read - Smartphones launched this week: Lava Agni, Poco M4 Pro and more

The new soundbar will come with Dolby audio and DTS Virtual:X sound support, and will feature a wireless subwoofer along with the main unit. It will have a max output of 430W and is expected to come with a wall mounting option like the Mi Soundbar. While the company has revealed key details and photos of the soon to launch product, it is yet to announce the launch date, availability details, pricing and other specifications of the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch.

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar

To recall, the company launched its Mi Soundbar in India back in 2019. It was launched with a price tag of Rs 4,999 and has managed to retain the price tag. It comes with two 20mm dome speakers and two 2.5-inch woofers. The device features eight drivers, which include two tweeters, two wide-range drivers, and four passive radiators. The device comes with a remote, which is also expected to ship with the upcoming Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch.

Mi Soundbar supports Bluetooth 4.2, optical, coaxial S/PDIF, stereo RCA and 3.5mm inputs. It offers a frequency response range of 50-25,000Hz.

  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 8:30 PM IST

Best Sellers