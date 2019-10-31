Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

Earlier today, we reported that Xiaomi has rolled out the MIUI 11 update for the Redmi Y3 units. Now, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 has started receiving the MIUI 11 Global Stable update. The company confirmed about the same via its official Twitter account. A Redmi 7 user also posted a screenshot of the update on the Mi community forum. Xiaomi has already released the same update for Redmi Note 7, Note 7S, Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and more, as part of its first batch of upgrades.

As the update is 1.7GB in size, Redmi 7 users are recommended to download it over Wi-Fi. The latest MIUI 11 update for the Redmi 7 brings Android security patch for the month of October. It is still based on Android 9 Pie and not the latest Android 10 OS. It carries the build number MIUI v11.0.2.0PFLINXM. The update will hit all the Xiaomi Redmi 7 units gradually. Redmi 7 users can check for the MIUI 11 update in their phone’s Settings section > About phone > System update.

Mi fans, we are rolling out #MIUI11 in batches for #RedmiY3 & #Redmi7 devices. You will soon be able to experience all #MIUI11 features on your devices. Which feature are you most excited about. pic.twitter.com/aYibLttxE8 — MIUI India for #MiFans (@MIUI_India) October 31, 2019

The newly released update brings a comprehensive design optimized for better full-screen experience. It adds new dynamic sound effects, a new Mi File Manager app, dynamic font scaling feature and more. Redmi users can now check their files as thumbnails, and also view them without any additional app support.

To recall, the company recently unveiled its latest custom skin in India. Xiaomi says “you can now check your daily steps and other vital data right from your App Vault screen.” MIUI 11 also brings a “Quick Replies” feature that will allow users to take a call or reply to messages without interrupting their game/video.

In the second phase, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, 6A, Note 5, Note 5 Pro, 5, and 5A will get the MIUI 11 update. This list also includes Note 4, Y1, Y1 Lite, Y2, 4, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Max 2 phones. Starting from November 13 to 29, the Redmi Note 6 Pro, 7A, 8, 8A, and Note 8 will also get the update. Lastly, the recently launched Redmi Note 8 Pro will receive the MIUI 11 update between December 18 to December 26.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7 Price 7499 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.26-inch display -720x1520pixels Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 4,000mAh

