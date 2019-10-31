comscore Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know
News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

The Redmi 7 has started receiving the MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India. Xiaomi confirmed about the same via its official Twitter account. The newly released update is 1.7GB in size.

  • Published: October 31, 2019 7:44 PM IST
xiaomi redmi 7 review lead

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Earlier today, we reported that Xiaomi has rolled out the MIUI 11 update for the Redmi Y3 units. Now, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 has started receiving the MIUI 11 Global Stable update. The company confirmed about the same via its official Twitter account. A Redmi 7 user also posted a screenshot of the update on the Mi community forum. Xiaomi has already released the same update for Redmi Note 7, Note 7S, Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and more, as part of its first batch of upgrades.

As the update is 1.7GB in size, Redmi 7 users are recommended to download it over Wi-Fi. The latest MIUI 11 update for the Redmi 7 brings Android security patch for the month of October. It is still based on Android 9 Pie and not the latest Android 10 OS. It carries the build number MIUI v11.0.2.0PFLINXM. The update will hit all the Xiaomi Redmi 7 units gradually. Redmi 7 users can check for the MIUI 11 update in their phone’s Settings section > About phone > System update.

The newly released update brings a comprehensive design optimized for better full-screen experience. It adds new dynamic sound effects, a new Mi File Manager app, dynamic font scaling feature and more.  Redmi users can now check their files as thumbnails, and also view them without any additional app support.

Xiaomi MIUI 11 update roadmap revealed; rollout starts from October 22

Also Read

Xiaomi MIUI 11 update roadmap revealed; rollout starts from October 22

To recall, the company recently unveiled its latest custom skin in India. Xiaomi says “you can now check your daily steps and other vital data right from your App Vault screen.” MIUI 11 also brings a “Quick Replies” feature that will allow users to take a call or reply to messages without interrupting their game/video.

In the second phase, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, 6A, Note 5, Note 5 Pro, 5, and 5A will get the MIUI 11 update. This list also includes Note 4, Y1, Y1 Lite, Y2, 4, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Max 2 phones. Starting from November 13 to 29, the Redmi Note 6 Pro, 7A, 8, 8A, and Note 8 will also get the update. Lastly, the recently launched Redmi Note 8 Pro will receive the MIUI 11 update between December 18 to December 26.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7
Price 7499
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.26-inch display -720x1520pixels
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 31, 2019 7:44 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

8999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 632 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked
News
Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked
MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Gaming

Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Airtel Digital TV does not require a lock-in period; details

Telecom

Airtel Digital TV does not require a lock-in period; details

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features
Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features
Top smartphones expected to launch in November 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones expected to launch in November 2019
How to flash MIUI 11 ROM on your Xiaomi smartphone

How To

How to flash MIUI 11 ROM on your Xiaomi smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन की 6 नवंबर को होगी अगली फ्लैश सेल

Samsung smartphones under 10000: ये हैं 10 हजार के अंदर सैमसंग के 10 स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 4K LED टीवी 5 नवंबर को Mi CC9 Pro स्मार्टफोन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Realme स्मार्टफोन को 2 साल वॉरंटी के साथ खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro में होगा 108MP सेंसर वाला पेंटा कैमरा सेटअप, 5 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

News

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
News
WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

News

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked
Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features
Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

News

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features