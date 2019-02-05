comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi sub-brands to launch tech-leading and innovative devices in 2019: Report
News

Xiaomi sub-brands to launch tech-leading and innovative devices in 2019: Report

News

Xiaomi will soon launch Redmi Note 7, Redmi Go and Mi Sports Shoes in India.

  • Published: February 5, 2019 7:10 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-logo-stock-bgr-2

Lei Jun, chairman of Xiaomi Group, recently in an interview revealed future plans of Xiaomi and also reviewed the company’s past achievements. 2018 was quite a successful year for the Chinese company. Xiaomi also secured top position for number one smartphone brand in India, according to Counterpoint Research.

Following a multi-brand strategy, Xiaomi reportedly has five sub-brands, including Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Mito and Black Shark with each one focusing on specific fields. Gizchina reported that in the interview Lei Jun asserted Xiaomi will offer more outstanding products from all its brands in 2019.

Nokia 5.1 Plus new variants with up to 6GB RAM, 64GB storage launch in India: Price, specifications, features

Also Read

Nokia 5.1 Plus new variants with up to 6GB RAM, 64GB storage launch in India: Price, specifications, features

“Lei Jun said that the current global mobile phone market is experiencing a period of low tide, which may continue to the 5G real large-scale commercialization, and Xiaomi is ready to fight a long-term battle. According to Lei Jun, Xiaomi will continue to work hard in the areas of quality, innovation, and delivery, to lay a solid foundation for the spring of 5G,” the cited source stated. He also said that Xiaomi’s main aim is to produce a product that is “moving people and being kind,” so that every other user gets to experience the latest technology.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi “always insist on doing a good product that is ‘moving people and being kind,’ so that everyone in the world can enjoy the wonderful life brought by technology,” the report stated. “It rose from a small company of a little more than 10 people to the world’s fourth-largest mobile phone brand. At the same time, it has established the world’s largest consumer-grade IoT platform,” Lei Jun reportedly said.

Besides, Xiaomi is expected to launch its Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel primary camera in India soon. Several reports claim that the company may launch the device on February 12, 2019. Additionally, the company is also rumored to launch its Android Go-powered device, labeled Xiaomi Redmi Go in the country. Xiaomi is said to unveil both the smartphones along with Mi Sports Shoes.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go
Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)
Snapdragon 425 SoC
8MP with LED flash
  • Published Date: February 5, 2019 7:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool 3 with 'Dewdrop' notch display, dual-rear camera, Android 9.0 Pie launched at Rs 5,999
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi drops price of Redmi 6 lineup, offers temporary discounts of up to Rs 2,500
thumb-img
Deals
Asus OMG Days sale starts tonight on Flipkart: Here are the deals and more
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Xiaomi sub-brands to launch tech-leading and innovative devices in 2019: Report

Fitbit Versa 2 renders reportedly surfaced online in different colors

New TRAI rules to increase cable TV, DTH bills: Report

Mozilla to ship 'Firefox 66' with 'auto-play blocking' feature

Google announces Live Transcribe and Sound Amplifier apps to help people with hearing impairment

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo signs MoU with Telangana to help startups grow

News

Oppo signs MoU with Telangana to help startups grow
Apple iOS 12.2 developer beta 2 brings four new Animoji

News

Apple iOS 12.2 developer beta 2 brings four new Animoji
Xiaomi releases MIUI 10.2.1 update, brings Google Assistant gesture shortcuts and more

News

Xiaomi releases MIUI 10.2.1 update, brings Google Assistant gesture shortcuts and more
Xiaomi Mi Max 4 to feature 48MP Samsung camera sensor from Redmi Note 7: Report

News

Xiaomi Mi Max 4 to feature 48MP Samsung camera sensor from Redmi Note 7: Report
Xiaomi drops price of Redmi 6 lineup, offers temporary discounts of up to Rs 2,500

Deals

Xiaomi drops price of Redmi 6 lineup, offers temporary discounts of up to Rs 2,500

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन 7 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

सैमसंग Galaxy A10, A20 और A30 भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, 8490 रुपये से शुरू होगी कीमत

कूलपैड ने भारत में सस्ती कीमत में लॉन्च किया नॉच वाला स्मार्टफोन

वोडाफोन के 119 रुपये वाले प्लान में मिल रहा है डेली 1GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 vs आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2

News

Xiaomi sub-brands to launch tech-leading and innovative devices in 2019: Report
News
Xiaomi sub-brands to launch tech-leading and innovative devices in 2019: Report
Fitbit Versa 2 renders reportedly surfaced online in different colors

News

Fitbit Versa 2 renders reportedly surfaced online in different colors
New TRAI rules to increase cable TV, DTH bills: Report

News

New TRAI rules to increase cable TV, DTH bills: Report
Mozilla to ship 'Firefox 66' with 'auto-play blocking' feature

News

Mozilla to ship 'Firefox 66' with 'auto-play blocking' feature
Google announces Live Transcribe and Sound Amplifier apps to help people with hearing impairment

News

Google announces Live Transcribe and Sound Amplifier apps to help people with hearing impairment