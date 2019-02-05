Xiaomi sub-brands to launch tech-leading and innovative devices in 2019: Report

Lei Jun, chairman of Xiaomi Group, recently in an interview revealed future plans of Xiaomi and also reviewed the company’s past achievements. 2018 was quite a successful year for the Chinese company. Xiaomi also secured top position for number one smartphone brand in India, according to Counterpoint Research.

Following a multi-brand strategy, Xiaomi reportedly has five sub-brands, including Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Mito and Black Shark with each one focusing on specific fields. Gizchina reported that in the interview Lei Jun asserted Xiaomi will offer more outstanding products from all its brands in 2019.

“Lei Jun said that the current global mobile phone market is experiencing a period of low tide, which may continue to the 5G real large-scale commercialization, and Xiaomi is ready to fight a long-term battle. According to Lei Jun, Xiaomi will continue to work hard in the areas of quality, innovation, and delivery, to lay a solid foundation for the spring of 5G,” the cited source stated. He also said that Xiaomi’s main aim is to produce a product that is “moving people and being kind,” so that every other user gets to experience the latest technology.

Xiaomi “always insist on doing a good product that is ‘moving people and being kind,’ so that everyone in the world can enjoy the wonderful life brought by technology,” the report stated. “It rose from a small company of a little more than 10 people to the world’s fourth-largest mobile phone brand. At the same time, it has established the world’s largest consumer-grade IoT platform,” Lei Jun reportedly said.

Besides, Xiaomi is expected to launch its Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel primary camera in India soon. Several reports claim that the company may launch the device on February 12, 2019. Additionally, the company is also rumored to launch its Android Go-powered device, labeled Xiaomi Redmi Go in the country. Xiaomi is said to unveil both the smartphones along with Mi Sports Shoes.