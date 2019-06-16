comscore Xiaomi supplier opens 1st India manufacturing plant in Noida | BGR India
Xiaomi supplier opens 1st India manufacturing plant in Noida

The local manufacturing plant is ready and will be in production within the third quarter of this year and aims to generate 6,000 jobs in three years, Xiaomi said. Spread across four factories and spanning over 25,000 square metres, the component manufacturing plant will start mass production with a production capacity of over 300 million components per year.

  • Updated: June 16, 2019 2:54 PM IST
Xiaomi. (File Photo: IANS)

Xiaomi. (File Photo: IANS)

Xiaomi supplier Holitech Technology on Saturday said it has inaugurated its first component manufacturing plant in Greater Noida and will invest nearly $200 million over three years in the country. Holitech Technology would be manufacturing compact camera modules (CCM), capacitive touch screen module (CTP), thin film transistor (TFT), flexible printed circuits (FPC) and fingerprint module locally.

“Xiaomi has witnessed significant growth in the country and we are positive that Holitech’s plans for India will herald a new stage of evolution for the electronics manufacturing industry in India. Holitech is a leading global component supplier and with their entry in India, we are positive that a new era of local electronics component manufacturing will begin fostering job creation and encourage the entry of other component manufacturers in India. As a brand dedicated to the cause of Make in India, we are proud to be leading this initiative from the forefront and hope to reinforce our commitment to delivering products with best specs, highest quality and honest pricing in India,” Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

The plant also boasts of class 1000 and class 100 clean room. A clean room is a contained space where provisions are made to reduce particulate contamination and control other environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity and pressure.

“The phenomenal growth of Xiaomi along with their initiatives to promote local manufacturing has encouraged us to explore component manufacturing for Xiaomi in India,” said Chenguisheng, CEO, Holitech Technology.

This story is published unedited from IANS feed

  • Published Date: June 16, 2019 2:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 16, 2019 2:54 PM IST

