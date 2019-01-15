Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in China under its newly created brand ‘Redmi’ last week. The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale from January 15, and Xiaomi’s Redmi brand product manager seems confident to sell about 1 million units by the end of January.

Wang Teng, the product manager of Redmi, on Weibo noted (via GizChina) “there should be 1 million units in January, and it will not be difficult to sell.” The brand Redmi is now an independent brand while separating it from the Xiaomi’s Mi lineup. As per Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, the decision of sub-brand has been taken to make sure Xiaomi gives more attention to the Redmi brand.

The new Redmi Note 7 can be considered as a huge update from Redmi Note 6 Pro in terms of camera, refreshed design and more. The biggest highlight of Note 7 is its 48-megapixel camera in the dual-rear setup. It flaunts a glass design instead of metal. The curved back boasts of 2.5D glass and in three gradient color options. The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery which is mostly standard in all Xiaomi Redmi phones now, but this one comes with USB Type-C and Quick Charge 4 support.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of Redmi Note 7 in China starts at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,000). There are two other variants of the Redmi Note 7, with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. These are priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,000) and CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000) respectively.