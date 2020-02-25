comscore Xiaomi teams with ISRO and Qualcomm for NavIC technology | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi teams up with ISRO and Qualcomm to bring NavIC technology to Redmi smartphones
News

Xiaomi teams up with ISRO and Qualcomm to bring NavIC technology to Redmi smartphones

News

Xiaomi is the first major smartphone maker to work with ISRO to bring NavIC to smartphones. NavIC is a regional geo-positioning system. Check out more details here.

  • Published: February 25, 2020 6:45 PM IST
Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi with Dr. K Sivan, ISRO

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just announced its plan to bring the NavIC technology in Redmi branded smartphones. The company teamed up with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its regional Navigation Satellite System. Xiaomi revealed that Qualcomm has enabled this technology on some of its Snapdragon SoC chips. The smartphone maker revealed that it will bring this support to multiple smartphones across different price segments. To clarify, all the necessary hardware seems to be in place with support from Qualcomm. Xiaomi was able to create the necessary software with help from Qualcomm and ISRO. We have reached out to Xiaomi to clarify if the technology will reach older Xiaomi devices.

Related Stories


Xiaomi smartphones to feature NavIC technology from ISRO

As part of the announcement, this move will further extend Xiaomi’s Make in India commitment. It also clarified that Xiaomi is the first major smartphone maker to work with ISRO to bring NavIC to smartphones. For some context, ISRO developed NavIC in India. Talking about NavIC, it is a regional geo-positioning system. The system is designed to provide accurate positioning in India and 1500km around the country. It uses a total of 7 satellites where three are in geostationary orbit over the Indian ocean. The remaining four are in geosynchronous orbit. ISRO claims that NavIC will be able to provide a location with an accuracy “better than 20 meters.”

Watch: Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

NavIC will allow for accurate positioning and location mapping in remote, difficult to reach areas. It will allow precise timing along with voice and visual navigation. Dr. K Sivan, the ISRO Chairman marked this as a critical move to make make use of space technology. ISRO is also eager to make NacIC accessible to everyone for daily use. Sivan also expressed his appreciation for Qualcomm for enabling the NavIC support on its Snapdragon chipsets.

Xiaomi and ISRO working to add Qualcomm-made NaVIC chipsets to its smartphones in India

Also Read

Xiaomi and ISRO working to add Qualcomm-made NaVIC chipsets to its smartphones in India

Manu Kumar Jain, Global Vice President of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India issued a statement. Jain added, “We are extremely proud of the sophisticated geo-positioning tech which ISRO has devised, and even more proud to integrate it into several Xiaomi devices. We also thank our partner Qualcomm Technologies for enabling support in their chipsets as we bring it first to the Redmi smartphone this year.”

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 25, 2020 6:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Black Shark 3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted on Geekbench
News
Black Shark 3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted on Geekbench
iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

News

iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best offers

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best offers

Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3

News

Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3

Poco X2 next sale on March 3 via Flipkart: Price, features

News

Poco X2 next sale on March 3 via Flipkart: Price, features

Most Popular

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Xiaomi teams with ISRO and Qualcomm for NavIC technology

Black Shark 3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted on Geekbench

iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3

Poco X2 next sale on March 3 via Flipkart: Price, features

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi teams with ISRO and Qualcomm for NavIC technology

News

Xiaomi teams with ISRO and Qualcomm for NavIC technology
iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

News

iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best offers

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best offers
Poco X2 next sale on March 3 via Flipkart: Price, features

News

Poco X2 next sale on March 3 via Flipkart: Price, features
Vivo NEX 3 5G spotted on Geekbench

News

Vivo NEX 3 5G spotted on Geekbench

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 6 में मिलेगा 64 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा, जल्द लॉन्च होगा ये स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver ईयरफोन भारत में 799 रुपये में लॉन्च

OnePlus 8 सीरीज ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर होंगे लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M31 भारत में 6,000mAh बैटरी के साथ 15,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, ऐसे 1 हजार रुपये सस्ते में खरीदें

भारत के पहले 5G स्मार्टफोन Realme X50 Pro की अगली सेल 5 मार्च को, इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

News

Xiaomi teams with ISRO and Qualcomm for NavIC technology
News
Xiaomi teams with ISRO and Qualcomm for NavIC technology
Black Shark 3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted on Geekbench

News

Black Shark 3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted on Geekbench
iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

News

iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications
Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3

News

Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3
Poco X2 next sale on March 3 via Flipkart: Price, features

News

Poco X2 next sale on March 3 via Flipkart: Price, features