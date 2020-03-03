Xiaomi teases 40W wireless charging on modified Mi 10 Pro

Wireless Charging is set to become a new normal on most smartphones this year. While wireless charging has traditionally been slow, it is set to change in a big way. Vivo APEX 2020 concept phone comes with 60W wireless charging. It is so fast that Vivo does not offer an option for wired charging at all. Now, Xiaomi is teasing its upcoming 40W wireless fast charging solution. Chang Cheng, Vice President of Xiaomi, took to Weibo to tease this fast wireless charging.

Xiaomi teases 40W wireless charging

At 40W, Xiaomi’s wireless charging will be as fast as the 40W wired charging available on flagship like the Huawei P30 Pro. The test teased by Cheng used a modified version of the Mi 10 Pro, the new flagship from Xiaomi. This smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery and the wireless charger managed to top up 57 percent of the battery in 20 minutes. It reached full charge in just 40 minutes of charging. The actual prototype wireless charger used in the test reportedly uses a vertical air-cooler.

The company says that this cooler is used primarily to keep the thermals in check. Xiaomi is not new to the world of fast wireless charger market. At the moment, Xiaomi offers its Mi Charge Turbo as a wireless charging solution that tops at 30W. As with any prototype, there is still no word on when this 40W fast wireless charging solution will come to the market. Tipster, who goes by the name Xiaomishka, the wireless charger might be offered with the next Mi MIX series smartphone.

Smartphone makers have taken it upon themselves to make wireless charging faster and easier. Huawei, Xiaomi and Vivo are leading on this front and have been adding new features. Even OnePlus has now joined the Wireless Power Consortium, suggesting that the OnePlus 8 series will support wireless charging. The feature is also important for smartphone makers looking at making devices without ports. For the dream of portless phone, wireless charging is key and Xiaomi seems to be doing its bit to make it a reality.