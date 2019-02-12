Xiaomi teases a mystery product launch on February 13; likely to be Mijia-branded security cameras

Xiaomi has taken to Twitter to tease a new product launch on February 13. The company has not revealed what it is planning to launch, but the cryptic tweet likely indicates that the company may launch a camera on the day. Xiaomi already has a number of action camera and security cameras that it has not launched in the Indian market. Some replies to the tweet indicate that the company may launch its Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, but we are certain that the company will not launch a smartphone on the day.

The tweet in question comes with the caption, “RT if you have an eye for detail! Any guesses?” where the company has used eyes emoji to depict the word “eye”. The tweet also comes with an image with the text, “never take your eyes off”. The poster also clarifies that the company is “revealing” the product on February 13. Taking a closer look at the title on the poster, it is quite possible that Xiaomi is talking about a security camera here.

The company may launch its “Small camera” or either the “Mijia” branded “Panoramic camera set” or “Mini Panoramic camera”, products that are already available in the Chinese market and have not been launched in the Indian market. The company also has a micro four-thirds camera with the name “Micro-Camera M1” but it is highly unlikely that the company will launch a standalone dedicated camera.

This teaser comes weeks after the company indicated that it is planning to launch its latest Redmi-branded smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, in the Indian market. The highlight of the device is the 48-megapixel primary camera sensor that the company has added on the back of the device along with a secondary sensor for depth mapping. The company has not revealed any information on when it is planning to launch the device.