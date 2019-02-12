comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi teases a mystery product launch on February 13; likely to be Mijia-branded security cameras
News

Xiaomi teases a mystery product launch on February 13; likely to be Mijia-branded security cameras

News

This teaser comes weeks after Xiaomi indicated that it is planning to launch its latest Redmi Note 7 in India.

  • Published: February 12, 2019 8:59 AM IST
Xiaomi mystery product launch February 13

Image credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has taken to Twitter to tease a new product launch on February 13. The company has not revealed what it is planning to launch, but the cryptic tweet likely indicates that the company may launch a camera on the day. Xiaomi already has a number of action camera and security cameras that it has not launched in the Indian market. Some replies to the tweet indicate that the company may launch its Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, but we are certain that the company will not launch a smartphone on the day.

The tweet in question comes with the caption, “RT if you have an eye for detail! Any guesses?” where the company has used eyes emoji to depict the word “eye”. The tweet also comes with an image with the text, “never take your eyes off”. The poster also clarifies that the company is “revealing” the product on February 13. Taking a closer look at the title on the poster, it is quite possible that Xiaomi is talking about a security camera here.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The company may launch its “Small camera” or either the “Mijia” branded “Panoramic camera set” or “Mini Panoramic camera”, products that are already available in the Chinese market and have not been launched in the Indian market. The company also has a micro four-thirds camera with the name “Micro-Camera M1” but it is highly unlikely that the company will launch a standalone dedicated camera.

Flipkart 'I Love Mi Days' sale: Discounts on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Mi TV, Mi Band

Also Read

Flipkart 'I Love Mi Days' sale: Discounts on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Mi TV, Mi Band

This teaser comes weeks after the company indicated that it is planning to launch its latest Redmi-branded smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, in the Indian market. The highlight of the device is the 48-megapixel primary camera sensor that the company has added on the back of the device along with a secondary sensor for depth mapping. The company has not revealed any information on when it is planning to launch the device.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: February 12, 2019 8:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A20 listed on Geekbench
thumb-img
News
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G

News

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more
Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port
Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera Basic launched in India; to go on sale tomorrow

News

Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera Basic launched in India; to go on sale tomorrow

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

BSNL यूजर्स को मिल रही है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप

TECNO ने लॉन्च किए दो स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more
Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online
Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch
Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too