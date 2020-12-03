Xiaomi India is definitely up to something big this time. Earlier on Thursday, the company took to its Mi India Twitter account to tease the next Mi branded product that will launch in India next. The post includes #QuantumLeapsAhead hashtag which suggests that the company is gearing up to bring a QLED TV to India. Also Read - Oppo, Xiaomi exceed Samsung with better after-sales service, says Counterpoint study
In another cryptic invite sent to the media, Xiaomi India notes “Let’s end 2020 with a bang, Mi India is en route bringing a perfect amalgamation of design and premium technology. A masterpiece for our audiences, keep guessing from dusk till dawn! #QuantumLeapsAhead.” This hints that the upcoming Mi TV will go official before the year ends. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 confirmed with Snapdragon 888, no tech specifications revealed yet
Xiaomi entered the smart TV space in the country just a few years ago and is currently the top-selling smartTV brand in India. While the company already rules the budget and mid-range smart TV segments, with the upcoming QLED TV, it will target the premium segment that is mostly dominated by brands like LG, Samsung, among others. The upcoming QLED TV could be the Mi TV 5 Pro. Also Read - These Mi, Redmi and Poco phones to get MIUI 13 update soon: Check the list
The Mi TV 5 series that includes the Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro were launched in China last year. The Mi TV 5 Pro comes in three screen sizes including 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. All three Pro series TVs come packed with a 4K Quantum Dot QLED panel with HDR10+ support, MEMC. The models are also 8K ready and offer up to 108 per cent NTSC colour gamut. There’s no confirmation if Xiaomi wants to bring all three Pro models to India or just one.
The Mi TV 5 Pro is powered by Amlogic T972, Cortex A55 based CPU and are paired with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It uses a 2 x 8W speaker unit with Dolby and DTS dual sound decoding and measures 5.9mm at its thinnest point, which makes it one of the slimmest TVs. Similar to other Mi TVs, this one too runs on patchwall UI.
As far as the pricing is concerned, the Mi TV 5 Pro starts at CNY 3,699, which roughly translates to Rs 40,500 for the 55-inch variant. The 65-inch Mi TV is priced at CNY 4,599, roughly around Rs 52,000 and lastly, 75-inch Mi TV is priced at CNY 9,999, which translates to around Rs 1,13,000.