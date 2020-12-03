Xiaomi India is definitely up to something big this time. Earlier on Thursday, the company took to its Mi India Twitter account to tease the next Mi branded product that will launch in India next. The post includes #QuantumLeapsAhead hashtag which suggests that the company is gearing up to bring a QLED TV to India. Also Read - Oppo, Xiaomi exceed Samsung with better after-sales service, says Counterpoint study

In another cryptic invite sent to the media, Xiaomi India notes "Let's end 2020 with a bang, Mi India is en route bringing a perfect amalgamation of design and premium technology. A masterpiece for our audiences, keep guessing from dusk till dawn! #QuantumLeapsAhead." This hints that the upcoming Mi TV will go official before the year ends.

Xiaomi entered the smart TV space in the country just a few years ago and is currently the top-selling smartTV brand in India. While the company already rules the budget and mid-range smart TV segments, with the upcoming QLED TV, it will target the premium segment that is mostly dominated by brands like LG, Samsung, among others. The upcoming QLED TV could be the Mi TV 5 Pro.

The Mi TV 5 series that includes the Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro were launched in China last year. The Mi TV 5 Pro comes in three screen sizes including 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. All three Pro series TVs come packed with a 4K Quantum Dot QLED panel with HDR10+ support, MEMC. The models are also 8K ready and offer up to 108 per cent NTSC colour gamut. There's no confirmation if Xiaomi wants to bring all three Pro models to India or just one.