comscore Xiaomi India teases a QLED Mi TV launch: Is it Mi TV 5 Pro? | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi India teases a QLED Mi TV launch: Is it the Mi TV 5 Pro?
News

Xiaomi India teases a QLED Mi TV launch: Is it the Mi TV 5 Pro?

News

Xiaomi is all set to launch a bew Mi branded product in India and teasers suggest that it could be a QLED TV, most likely the Mi TV 5 Pro.

xiaomi TV Pro 5

Xiaomi India is definitely up to something big this time. Earlier on Thursday, the company took to its Mi India Twitter account to tease the next Mi branded product that will launch in India next. The post includes #QuantumLeapsAhead hashtag which suggests that the company is gearing up to bring a QLED TV to India. Also Read - Oppo, Xiaomi exceed Samsung with better after-sales service, says Counterpoint study

In another cryptic invite sent to the media, Xiaomi India notes “Let’s end 2020 with a bang, Mi India is en route bringing a perfect amalgamation of design and premium technology. A masterpiece for our audiences, keep guessing from dusk till dawn! #QuantumLeapsAhead.” This hints that the upcoming Mi TV will go official before the year ends. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 confirmed with Snapdragon 888, no tech specifications revealed yet

Xiaomi entered the smart TV space in the country just a few years ago and is currently the top-selling smartTV brand in India. While the company already rules the budget and mid-range smart TV segments,  with the upcoming QLED TV, it will target the premium segment that is mostly dominated by brands like LG, Samsung, among others. The upcoming QLED TV could be the Mi TV 5 Pro. Also Read - These Mi, Redmi and Poco phones to get MIUI 13 update soon: Check the list

The Mi TV 5 series that includes the Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro were launched in China last year. The Mi TV 5 Pro comes in three screen sizes including 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. All three Pro series TVs come packed with a 4K Quantum Dot QLED panel with HDR10+ support, MEMC. The models are also 8K ready and offer up to 108 per cent NTSC colour gamut. There’s no confirmation if Xiaomi wants to bring all three Pro models to India or just one.

The Mi TV 5 Pro is powered by Amlogic T972, Cortex A55 based CPU and are paired with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It uses a 2 x 8W speaker unit with Dolby and DTS dual sound decoding and measures 5.9mm at its thinnest point, which makes it one of the slimmest TVs. Similar to other Mi TVs, this one too runs on patchwall UI.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Mi TV 5 Pro starts at CNY 3,699, which roughly translates to Rs 40,500 for the 55-inch variant. The 65-inch Mi TV is priced at CNY 4,599, roughly around Rs 52,000 and lastly, 75-inch Mi TV is priced at CNY 9,999, which translates to around Rs 1,13,000.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 3, 2020 3:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 3, 2020 3:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay Rs 50,000 monthly
Gaming
HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay Rs 50,000 monthly
FAU-G crosses 1 million pre-registrations on Google Play store

Gaming

FAU-G crosses 1 million pre-registrations on Google Play store

Oppo Reno5 series launch date confirmed: What we know

News

Oppo Reno5 series launch date confirmed: What we know

TikTok could support longer videos in the future

News

TikTok could support longer videos in the future

Next Moto G phone to get Snapdragon 800 series chip

News

Next Moto G phone to get Snapdragon 800 series chip

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Xiaomi teases a QLED Mi TV India launch: Is it the Mi TV 5 Pro?

HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay Rs 50,000 monthly

Oppo Reno5 series launch date confirmed: What we know

TikTok could support longer videos in the future

Next Moto G phone to get Snapdragon 800 series chip

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi teases a QLED Mi TV India launch: Is it the Mi TV 5 Pro?

News

Xiaomi teases a QLED Mi TV India launch: Is it the Mi TV 5 Pro?
Oppo, Xiaomi exceed Samsung with better after-sales service

News

Oppo, Xiaomi exceed Samsung with better after-sales service
Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i variants leaked for India

News

Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i variants leaked for India
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi 11 स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 888 प्रोसेसर के साथ जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Redmi Note 9 सीरीज की हुई रिकॉर्ड बिक्री, सेकेंडों में बिक गई लाखों यूनिट्स

Samsung Galaxy M51 और Galaxy A31 को मिल रहा One UI 2.5 का अपडेट

FAU-G : Google Play पर तीन दिन में ही 10 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों ने किया प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन

Oppo Reno 5 सीरीज इस तारीख को हो सकती है लॉन्च, लीक हुई जानकारी

Latest Videos

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games
How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Features

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature
Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review

News

Xiaomi teases a QLED Mi TV India launch: Is it the Mi TV 5 Pro?
News
Xiaomi teases a QLED Mi TV India launch: Is it the Mi TV 5 Pro?
HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay Rs 50,000 monthly

Gaming

HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay Rs 50,000 monthly
Oppo Reno5 series launch date confirmed: What we know

News

Oppo Reno5 series launch date confirmed: What we know
TikTok could support longer videos in the future

News

TikTok could support longer videos in the future
Next Moto G phone to get Snapdragon 800 series chip

News

Next Moto G phone to get Snapdragon 800 series chip

new arrivals in india

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers