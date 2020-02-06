comscore Xiaomi teases launch of a new Redmi product in India | BGR India
Xiaomi teases launch of a new Redmi product, could be a power bank

Xiaomi is teasing a new product under Redmi brand in India. The teaser hints at the device being a power bank. Here is everything you need to know.

  • Published: February 6, 2020 10:15 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Power Bank

Xiaomi might be looking at launching new accessories under Redmi brand in India. Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India, took to Twitter to tease the launch of a new product. The render in the tweet hints at the device being a new Redmi power bank. The short teaser shows that this power bank will come with a matte black finish. There is also a hint of woodgrain effect on this new device.

Apart from the materials, the short teaser also shows the Redmi branding and a button. This button might be there to indicate power or status of the power bank. The short teaser ends with “coming soon” sign, leaving us with little information. The company has neither confirmed the launch date nor official details of the product. However, Jain might have given subtle hints at the product with his caption.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Look

There is also a possibility of this new product being the RedmiBook. Manu recently met Prakash Mallya, MD of Intel India, which led to speculation that the company is closer to launch its laptops in India. Xiaomi has been looking for ways to expand beyond smartphones in the country. While it is the leader in the smartphone market, the company is looking to transform into a lifestyle brand. It has also introduced smart TVs in the country. According to IDC, it is the top brand in the smart TV market as well.

With the popularity of Redmi brand, Xiaomi is tapping into familiarity of the brand to sell more devices. Xiaomi is also reportedly working on Redmi 9 series. The new Redmi 9 is expected to launch this month with bigger display and larger battery. The company is also rumored to be working on a smartwatch and a fitness tracker has already been spotted. It is clear that Redmi will expand beyond smartphones in India this year. For now, we only have a teaser, which might actually be for a power bank.

  • Published Date: February 6, 2020 10:15 AM IST

