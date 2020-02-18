Xiaomi teases launch of electric toothbrush on February 20

Xiaomi is set to launch its electric toothbrush in India. The Chinese smartphone is teasing the launch of a new dental care solution in the country. The launch is set for February 20 and the teaser video suggests the launch of an electric toothbrush. We might see Xiaomi launch its Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T300 in India. It is still not clear which electric toothbrush model Xiaomi plans to launch in India. The product will join Xiaomi’s growing ecosystem of devices in the country.

Xiaomi electric toothbrush launch: Expected features

Xiaomi supports an ecosystem of companies that offer multiple devices across categories of products. Mijia is one such brand that offers accessories like electric toothbrush. In China, Xiaomi has listed two models named T300 and T500. We believe the Mijia Electric Toothbrush T300 might be making its way to India this week. This electric toothbrush is listed for RMB 99 (around Rs 1,010). The Mijia Electric Toothbrush T500, on the other hand, is listed for RMB 179 (around Rs 1,830) in China.

Both the electric toothbrushes come with a high performance motor. The T300 is dubbed to work at 31,000 vibrations per minute. They also feature a rust free and metal free brush head. Xiaomi claims that T300 has a 25 day battery life. These electric toothbrushes are FDA certified and come with UV protection as well. They also feature replaceable toothbrush heads, making them inexpensive over time. Mijia also sells cheaper models like the T100 priced at RMB 40 (around Rs 410).

This will completely change the way you start your day. #YourPersonalDentist coming on 20th February. pic.twitter.com/5bP2H7Adle — Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) February 18, 2020

If Xiaomi is looking to compete with Oral B then it might be looking to launch T100 in India. Oral-B offers CrossAction Power Electric Toothbrush in India for Rs 390. There is also Colgate Pro-Clinical 150 Charcoal available at Rs 629. There are also more expensive models available in the market for around Rs 1,305. Xiaomi has already launched its Mi Beard Trimmer in India. It needs to be seen how it prices the electric toothbrush in the country.