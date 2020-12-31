Xiaomi teases Mi 10i with new 108MP camera for India

Back in September, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 10T Lite for the global markets and it drew attention for its 108-megapixel main camera. A couple of weeks ago, Xiaomi announced a Mi 10i for India coming early January and most speculations suggest it will be the same Mi 10T Lite repurposed for India. While we assumed Xiaomi wouldn’t change many things about this phone, the company says the Mi 10i will have some India-specific upgrades. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55 review: Feature-rich yet accessible

Based on a couple of teasers on social media as well as Amazon, the Mi 10i seems to be the same Mi 10T Lite with some minor hardware upgrades. In a video shared on Twitter, Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain confirms the Mi 10i will use a brand-new 108-megapixel camera sensor instead of the one used on its previous flagships. While the details were not revealed, it seems that Xiaomi could use the Samsung HM2 sensor instead of the original HMX sensor.

The HM2 sensor usually comes with a 9-in-1 pixel binning instead of the usual 4-in-1 pixel binning. Theoretically, there are gains on paper but for any real-world gain in performance, we will have to see whether the new sensor gives the Mi 10i any advantage over the Mi 10 or Mi 10T Pro. The rest of the cameras in the quad-camera setup mostly remains the same as the one found on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Mi 10i is Xiaomi’s first midrange 5G smartphone

The Mi 10i is Xiaomi’s first 5G phone in the non-flagship range. Amazon teasers have conformed Xiaomi is bringing the phone with the same Snapdragon 750G chipset that we initially saw in the Moto G 5G. Practically, the performance is similar to the older Snapdragon 765G chip. Xiaomi will surely offer it with its MIUI 12 interface in India, but with some changes. The teasers haven’t detailed the changes yet but it seems the company will get rid of of some of its MIUI apps.

What remains to be seen is how competitively does Xiaomi price the Mi 10i in India. The Moto G 5G is currently the most affordable 5G phone but it lacks some of the niceties that this Xiaomi phone offers. Given that the Mi brand aims for premium space, Xiaomi could price it in a sweet spot that challenges the OnePlus Nord.

Compared to the Nord, the Mi 10i has the numbers advantage on its side. The display on the Xiaomi device is a 120Hz screen whereas Nord only offers a 90Hz display. Compared to the 48-megapixel cameras on the Nord, the 108-megapixel camera dominates with its bragging rights. This phone also has a bigger 4820mAh battery and a 33W fast charging system.