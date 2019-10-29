Xiaomi teases Mi Note 10 with 108-megapixel penta camera setup

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi Note 10 as its next camera-centric smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker has teased the upcoming device with 108-megapixel camera on Twitter. The upcoming smartphone is being dubbed as the world’s first 108-megapixel penta camera setup. Xiaomi is already tipped to launch Mi CC9 Pro in China with penta-camera setup. The Mi Note 10 might end up being the global variant of the China-centric smartphone.

The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to add another smartphone to its Mi CC9 series. The company is likely to launch the Mi CC9 Pro as third device joining the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. According to leakster Ishan Agarwal, the Mi CC9 Pro will be unveiled in China on November 5. It is tipped to feature a penta camera setup with 108-megapixel main camera. Xiaomi has exclusively developed the 108-megapixel in collaboration with Samsung. The first device to feature this sensor was the Mi MIX Alpha concept smartphone.

Xiaomi’s crazy camera phone, the Mi CC9 Pro with 5 cameras (with one having 108MP Sensor) and 2 Dual LED Flash Systems will launch on 5th November in China. Thoughts? #Xiaomi #Mi #CC9Pro pic.twitter.com/Y0mewUPDbH — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 28, 2019

The Mi CC9 Pro and Mi Note 10 are now expected to be the first commercial devices to launch with this sensor. It is not clear how the five sensors will differ from each other on the Mi Note 10. The leaks so far point at the smartphone being equipped with an ultra wide angle camera, a dedicated macro sensor and a depth sensor. The fifth sensor might be a telephoto shooter with ability to shoot up to 5x optical zoom. We will need to wait for more details and exact configuration of this camera setup.

Xiaomi has also released several camera samples of the upcoming Mi CC9 Pro. These images show the zoom capability and a close-up of a Xiaomi brand ambassador. Some of the images are shot at 108-megapixel resolution and are huge in terms of size and resolution. The Mi Note 10 is expected to come with a large display and a waterdrop-style notch. The global launch date has not been revealed yet but the Mi CC9 Pro is expected to launch on November 5. We might also see Xiaomi-branded smartwatch launch alongside the smartphone next week.