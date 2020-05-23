comscore Xiaomi teases Mi Precision Screwdriver kit launch for India | BGR India
Xiaomi teases Mi Precision Screwdriver kit launch for India

Xiaomi Mi Precision Screwdriver in a Twitter teaser post used by Global VP and India MD, Manu Kumar Jain, to dismantle a Xiaomi phone.

  Published: May 23, 2020 3:44 PM IST
Xiaomi has put out a teaser of Mi Precision Screwdriver kit launch for India. The company’s Global VP and India MD, Manu Kumar Jain, in a tweet teased the launch by using the Mi Precision Screwdriver to dismantle a Xiaomi phone. The company has big portfolio of accessories and IoT products in China. In India, the company is slowly expanding its smart home and accessory lineup with launches like Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Mi Toothbrush, true wireless earbuds and more. Also Read - RedmiBook laptop to come with AMD Ryzen 4000 processor

The Xiaomi India Twitter account first posted glimpse of the product which is likely to be the Mi Electric Screwdriver. You can see that in video. The tweet however doesn’t mention anything in particular. It reads, “Something coming up for the ones who like to step up and fix things. A product for the ones who like to #TakeControl.” Also Read - Redmi 10X स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है डुअल 5जी सपोर्ट, होंगे ये फीचर्स

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch multiple Redmi devices in the international market. As part of the preparation, the company has started teasing the unannounced products. Jain took to Twitter to share the first teaser. He confirmed that Xiaomi India will launch a new product category under the Redmi brand at a “NoStringsAttrached” event.

This event is set to kick off on May 26, 2020 at 12 noon. The company is expected to launch a number of new accessories in the market on that day. The tweet also comes with a link to a dedicated landing page for the launch event. Here we can see that the Redmi TWS earbuds as well. These are likely on the list. Some information about the upcoming Xiaomi product shows that these will be based on Bluetooth technology. The product is also likely to be sweat resistant with long battery life and “reduced latency” and voice assistant support.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 23, 2020 3:44 PM IST

