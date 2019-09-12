comscore Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020 event on September 17
News

Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020 event on September 17

News

Xiaomi has revolutionalized the way Indian consumers experience internet with its smartphones. Now, it wants to revolutionize living with smarter devices like the water purifier. Will you be buying one?

  • Published: September 12, 2019 9:35 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier

Photo: Mi China

Xiaomi is hosting its “Smarter Living 2020” event on September 17 in India. At the event, the company is widely anticipated to launch the new 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV and Mi Band 4. However, we might also see one more thing in the form of Mi Water Purifier. The Chinese technology company is now teasing the launch of its water purifier in the country. The teaser confirms that Xiaomi is looking at expanding its product offerings in the country and become a true ecosystem company.

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier: Here is what we know

The Mi Water Purifier is being pitched as a huge upgrade over the Mi Water TDS tester. The Chinese company made it easier to check the hardness of water. Now, it wants to help Indian users to drink purified water as well. “Mi fans, with the #MiWaterTDSTester, we brought you a device that could check the hardness of water. But how can we make sure that you drink healthy and safe water all the time? #SmarterLiving 2020 has a pure surprise for you!,” the company said in its tweet.

The tweets are accompanied by an image showing impure water flowing into the Smarter Living 2020 logo and coming out clean from the other side. It can’t be any more straight forward than this. In a separate tweet, Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted that “the water many of us consume is still not safe.” He notes that TDS levels are supposed to be below 300 and hints at it not being in that level.

Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV to launch in India on September 17

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV to launch in India on September 17

The Mi Water Purifier launching in India is expected to be the same model available in China. It works on the principle of RO (reverse osmosis) and has a 4-step purification process. This consists of a PP cotton filter, activated carbon pre-filter, a RO filter and an activated carbon filter. The water purifier also has WiFi and consumers will be able to monitor water quality using a smartphone app. It is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 when it goes official next week.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 12, 2019 9:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020
News
Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020
Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G spotted on official website

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G spotted on official website

Vivo S1 6GB RAM variant now available in India

News

Vivo S1 6GB RAM variant now available in India

Infinix Hot 8 first sale today at 12PM

News

Infinix Hot 8 first sale today at 12PM

Most Popular

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Samsung Galaxy M10s leaked again ahead of launch

Vivo U10 launching on Amazon India on September 24

Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G spotted on official website

Vivo S1 6GB RAM variant now available in India

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020

News

Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G spotted on official website

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G spotted on official website
Xiaomi unveils 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition

News

Xiaomi unveils 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition
Xiaomi MIUI 11 accidentally rolled out by the company ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 accidentally rolled out by the company ahead of launch
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 भारत में ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स पर बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Vivo U10 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 24 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Vivo S1 का 6GB RAM वेरिएंट भारत में बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme 5 को खरीदने का अच्छा मौका, 72 घंटे ओपन सेल में मिल रहा है 4 बैक कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

Infinix Hot 8 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा, 6 हजार में मिलेगा 4GB रैम, 5000mAh बैटरी और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा


News

Samsung Galaxy M10s leaked again ahead of launch
News
Samsung Galaxy M10s leaked again ahead of launch
Vivo U10 launching on Amazon India on September 24

News

Vivo U10 launching on Amazon India on September 24
Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020

News

Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G spotted on official website

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G spotted on official website
Vivo S1 6GB RAM variant now available in India

News

Vivo S1 6GB RAM variant now available in India