Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020

Xiaomi is hosting its “Smarter Living 2020” event on September 17 in India. At the event, the company is widely anticipated to launch the new 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV and Mi Band 4. However, we might also see one more thing in the form of Mi Water Purifier. The Chinese technology company is now teasing the launch of its water purifier in the country. The teaser confirms that Xiaomi is looking at expanding its product offerings in the country and become a true ecosystem company.

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier: Here is what we know

The Mi Water Purifier is being pitched as a huge upgrade over the Mi Water TDS tester. The Chinese company made it easier to check the hardness of water. Now, it wants to help Indian users to drink purified water as well. “Mi fans, with the #MiWaterTDSTester, we brought you a device that could check the hardness of water. But how can we make sure that you drink healthy and safe water all the time? #SmarterLiving 2020 has a pure surprise for you!,” the company said in its tweet.

Mi fans! While TDS levels are supposed to be below 300, the water💧 many of us consume is still not safe. 😔 Well, that is going to change on 17th September. Pure drinking water will be available in every home.🙏 Stay tuned for #SmarterLiving 2020! #Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hkSuk5qRj3 — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 11, 2019

The tweets are accompanied by an image showing impure water flowing into the Smarter Living 2020 logo and coming out clean from the other side. It can’t be any more straight forward than this. In a separate tweet, Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted that “the water many of us consume is still not safe.” He notes that TDS levels are supposed to be below 300 and hints at it not being in that level.

The Mi Water Purifier launching in India is expected to be the same model available in China. It works on the principle of RO (reverse osmosis) and has a 4-step purification process. This consists of a PP cotton filter, activated carbon pre-filter, a RO filter and an activated carbon filter. The water purifier also has WiFi and consumers will be able to monitor water quality using a smartphone app. It is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 when it goes official next week.