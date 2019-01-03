comscore
Xiaomi teases a new Mi TV launch in India; could be the 75-inch Mi TV 4S

Xiaomi has already launched the 75-inch model of its Mi TV along with a 65-inch model in the Chinese market.

Image credit: Xiaomi

It looks like Xiaomi is planning to launch a new model of its Mi TV lineup in India. Xiaomi‘s Manu Kumar Jain posted a teaser tweet about the upcoming model on his personal Twitter handle. He added a teaser image along with the tweet to generate some buzz in the industry. The caption of the tweet reads, “I believe a bigger experience is always better”. He went on to add, “#TheBiggerPicture coming soon from @MiTVIndia.”

Taking a look at the image of the image added along with the TV, one can see some portion of the screen with a Mi branding on the bezel, a Xiaomi logo along with text on the top right corner of the image and a “#TheBiggerPicture” text at the bottom of the image. It also comes with Mi Remote control unit lying in front of the TV, likely to provide the scale of how large the TV will be. The company has already launched the 75-inch model in the Chinese market. In addition to the 75-inch model, the Chinese market also has a 65-inch model.

This teaser comes right after the announcement that the company is converting the Redmi device lineup into a separate standalone brand. Xiaomi CEO also justified the move stating that this will allow the company to focus more on the Redmi-branded devices. Along with this, the company is also planning to launch the first Redmi branded smartphone at a launch event on January 10.

Xiaomi Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Air Pollution Mask launched in India, first sale at 12PM today

Xiaomi Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Air Pollution Mask launched in India, first sale at 12PM today

Xiaomi has also just launched its Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution mask in India. The company has priced the mask at Rs 249, and it is available on Mi.com. The company did not reveal the exact specifications of the mask, but it is quite certain that the mask comes with a filter to separate out the fine particulate matter present in the air.

हिंदी समाचार

हॉटस्टार पर अब आप प्रीमियम कंटेंट को भी कर पाएंगे डाउनलोड

भारत 2019 में लॉन्च करेगा 32 स्पेस मिशन!

शाओमी का 48 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन 10 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

हुवावे Mate 20 Pro अमेजन पर कल से होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, फ्री में मिलेगा 3,999 रुपये का यह प्रॉडक्ट

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट विंडोज 10 बना सबसे पॉप्युलर ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम

