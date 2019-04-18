comscore
Xiaomi teases Redmi 7 launch alongside Redmi Y3 in India on April 24

Xiaomi Redmi 7 was launched last month in China. It features dual rear camera setup and is powered by Snapdragon 632 mobile platform. The smartphone will be priced in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment.

  • Published: April 18, 2019 6:02 PM IST
Xiaomi versus Realme battle will be renewed once again next week when the two companies introduce new smartphones in the Indian market. Realme is set to launch Realme 3 Pro on April 22 and Xiaomi will follow suit with new announcements on April 24. While it was anticipated that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Y3 with 32-megapixel selfie camera next week, a new tweet suggests the company might also launch Redmi 7 in India. In a tweet, Redmi India confirmed that Xiaomi has shipped 7 million Redmi Y-series smartphones since launch.

The tweet has the number “7” highlighted in the text and adds that Xiaomi has a “few surprises lined up” for its fans. The tweet ends with the question “But what’s with 7?” suggesting Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Redmi 7 alongside its selfie-centric Redmi Y3 in India. With Redmi 7, Xiaomi will have a smartphone that will be a serious threat to smartphones in the sub-Rs 8,000 price segment. It will arrive as the successor to Redmi 6 series and might be positioned against Realme C2, which is expected to launch alongside Realme 3 Pro on April 22.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 teased with gradient finish, 4000mAh battery ahead of April 24 launch

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 teased with gradient finish, 4000mAh battery ahead of April 24 launch

Redmi 7: Specifications and Expected Price

The Redmi 7 can be described as toned down version of Redmi Note 7, which was launched in India in February. The Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and sports gradient finish on the back. It comes in three different finishes of red, blue and black. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 coupled with 2GB or 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB or 64GB internal storage.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

For imaging, the Redmi 7 offers dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with HDR and 1080p video recording support. The Redmi 7 supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE in terms of connectivity. It also run MIUI 9 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi 7 starts at RMB 699 (around Rs 7,100) in China and could be introduced as Redmi 7A in India. The top-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at RMB 99 (around Rs 10,200).

  • Published Date: April 18, 2019 6:02 PM IST

