Xiaomi teases Redmi K20-series related announcement for August 16

It’s been a while since Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launched the flagship K20 series in China and India. We usually don’t see many activities around launched products by these manufactures, but it seems Xiaomi has something more lined up for the the K20 lineup. The company has put up a new Redmi K20-related teaser on its Chinese social media channels. Although, aside from the August 16 date there aren’t a lot of hints.

The teaser image shows off boxing gloves, similar to K20 marketing materials, noting the text “KO” (via GSMArena). What can be seen is that Redmi has partnered with ONE Championship, a Singapore-based sports media enterprise. It is expected that there might be a new variant of the phone, but there is no specific hint by the company. To recall, a Redmi K20 Pro variant with 12GB of RAM was spotted on TENAA, so it might turn out to be that announcement. But we’ll have to wait for August 16.

Redmi had launched the K20 and K20 Pro smartphones in China in May. At present, only the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are on sale in China. The same arrived in India last month. Price for the Redmi K20 start at Rs 21,999. This is for the base model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM. The top model costs Rs 23,999, and comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.

On the other hand, India price for the Redmi K20 Pro start at Rs 27,999. This is for the base model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. The top model costs Rs 30,999, and comes with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. Both the devices are available in three color options – Glacier Blue, Flame Red and Carbon Black.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series: Specifications and Features

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones come with a full-screen design. It offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 27999 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

