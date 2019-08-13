comscore Xiaomi teases Redmi K20-series related announcement for August 16
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi teases Redmi K20-series related announcement for August 16
News

Xiaomi teases Redmi K20-series related announcement for August 16

News

What can be seen in the teaser image is that Redmi has partnered with ONE Championship, a Singapore-based sports media enterprise. It is expected that there might be a new variant of the phone on August 16.

  • Published: August 13, 2019 10:07 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review (6)

It’s been a while since Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launched the flagship K20 series in China and India. We usually don’t see many activities around launched products by these manufactures, but it seems Xiaomi has something more lined up for the the K20 lineup. The company has put up a new Redmi K20-related teaser on its Chinese social media channels. Although, aside from the August 16 date there aren’t a lot of hints.

The teaser image shows off boxing gloves, similar to K20 marketing materials, noting the text “KO” (via GSMArena). What can be seen is that Redmi has partnered with ONE Championship, a Singapore-based sports media enterprise. It is expected that there might be a new variant of the phone, but there is no specific hint by the company. To recall, a Redmi K20 Pro variant with 12GB of RAM was spotted on TENAA, so it might turn out to be that announcement. But we’ll have to wait for August 16.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 go on open sale in India: Prices, features

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 go on open sale in India: Prices, features

Redmi had launched the K20 and K20 Pro smartphones in China in May. At present, only the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are on sale in China. The same arrived in India last month. Price for the Redmi K20 start at Rs 21,999. This is for the base model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM. The top model costs Rs 23,999, and comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.

Image via GSMArena

On the other hand, India price for the Redmi K20 Pro start at Rs 27,999. This is for the base model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. The top model costs Rs 30,999, and comes with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. Both the devices are available in three color options – Glacier Blue, Flame Red and Carbon Black.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series: Specifications and Features

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones come with a full-screen design. It offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 27999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

27999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

21999

Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
  • Published Date: August 13, 2019 10:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp has three critical flaws and only one is fixed
News
WhatsApp has three critical flaws and only one is fixed
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus scores 113 on DxOMark, beats Huawei P30 Pro

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus scores 113 on DxOMark, beats Huawei P30 Pro

Team Russia wins first ever PUBG Nations Cup

Gaming

Team Russia wins first ever PUBG Nations Cup

Realme 5 Pro specifications leaked ahead of August 20 launch

News

Realme 5 Pro specifications leaked ahead of August 20 launch

Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM

Most Popular

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Xiaomi teases Redmi K20-series related announcement for August 16

WhatsApp has three critical flaws and only one is fixed

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus scores 113 on DxOMark, beats Huawei P30 Pro

Realme 5 Pro specifications leaked ahead of August 20 launch

Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi teases Redmi K20-series related announcement for August 16

News

Xiaomi teases Redmi K20-series related announcement for August 16
Xiaomi 5G smartphone spotted on TENAA; could be Xiaomi Mi 9 5G

News

Xiaomi 5G smartphone spotted on TENAA; could be Xiaomi Mi 9 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 7A goes on open sale in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A goes on open sale in India
Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China

News

Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China
Samsung debuts 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor

News

Samsung debuts 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A10s के लॉन्च का ऐलान, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Realme 3i की ऑनलाइन सेल आज, जानें कीमत, ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

लिमिटेड समय के लिए Open Sale पर उपलब्ध होगा Xiaomi Redmi 7A स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

OnePlus 7T और OnePlus 7T Pro स्मार्टफोन 15 अक्टूबर को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Mi Days Sale: आज से शुरू हुई Xiaomi की सेल, 7,500 रुपये तक सस्ते मिलेंगे स्मार्टफोन

News

Xiaomi teases Redmi K20-series related announcement for August 16
News
Xiaomi teases Redmi K20-series related announcement for August 16
WhatsApp has three critical flaws and only one is fixed

News

WhatsApp has three critical flaws and only one is fixed
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus scores 113 on DxOMark, beats Huawei P30 Pro

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus scores 113 on DxOMark, beats Huawei P30 Pro
Realme 5 Pro specifications leaked ahead of August 20 launch

News

Realme 5 Pro specifications leaked ahead of August 20 launch
Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM