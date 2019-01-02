Xiaomi teases the launch of Mi Purely Air Mask tomorrow

Xiaomi is not a new company when it comes to launching devices that help us tackle air pollution in India. In fact, the company has been looking after the air purification needs with the launch of its Mi Air Purifier in India. The Chinese tech company even launched the second edition of the air purifier, the Mi Air Purifier 2S in India recently. And now it seems the company is all set to bring a whole new way to tackle air pollution protection to India.

In a recent tweet from its India specific Twitter handle the company has teased what looks to be the silhouette of what looks to be a face mask. The silhouette is surrounded by words like ash, pollutants, disease, lungs, heat, chemicals, unhealthy, danger, breathe, etc. Hence it can be assumed that Xiaomi is in fact, teasing the release of its own Mi Purely Air Mask with this image. Even the emoji used in the tweet has a pollution mask over its face. The image indicates that the mask will be revealed in India tomorrow, even though it has been available in China quite a while now.

The Chinese variant of the air mask comes with a replaceable filter placed on the right side, and the removable cartridge making it easier to replace whenever needed. The air filter is made from delicate materials and can achieve PM2.5 filtration with an efficiency of up to 99 percent. Along with the filter, you also have an ultra-thin fan.

There is a button to power on / off, and three level speed controls on the top, whereas the microUSB charging port is placed at the bottom. The fan mechanism is powered by a rechargeable polymer lithium-ion battery that can last for up to 3-4 hours on full charge. Weighing 50.5g, the anti-pollution air mask is made from high-fiber textile.