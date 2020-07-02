Xiaomi testing new 'paper' colour reading mode

Xiaomi has rolled out MIUI 12 version of a lot of its devices by now. But that hasn’t stopped the company from working/testing new features. And this week, report suggests they are trying out a new unreleased feature called ‘paper’ colour mode for enhanced reading. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series; here are the details

As you might have figured, enabling this mode will most likely turn your phone’s screen into an e-ink display. This settings will ensure people can easily read for long duration without any discomfort to the eye. E-ink displays are used on Kindle e-book readers by Amazon. Also Read - Xiaomi shares details about the Windows 10-like ‘Sound Assistant’ on MIUI 12; Everything we know

The feature was spotted inside the code scripts of MIUI 12, allowing you to change the option through the Reading mode settings. Since Xiaomi hasn’t released it in the beta version, we’re not sure which devices will support the new mode. But its presence in the beta code suggests we could see the feature roll out with future updates. Also Read - Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 update for Redmi K20, K20 Pro

Reading modes have been offered in multiple forms by phone manufacturers. Paper colour mode is an interesting choice, and something that has worked to good effect for many years. Having said that, we’re not sure if a phone’s screen will be big enough to justify use of this effect. These are the things Xiaomi must be testing out with the developers, before rolling it out for everyone.

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 for more devices

Xiaomi just released the final builds for multiple Redmi branded devices. These devices include the Xiaomi Redmi K30 and the K20 lineup. Taking a closer look at the device models, we get the Redmi K30 Pro, K30 5G, K30 4G and more. In addition, the K30 5G Speed Edition, K30i, K20 Pro, K20 Pro Premium Edition, and K20 also got the update. The company has also shared the download links for all the builds for these devices. They also noted that this wave is set to cover the remaining devices from the first wave.