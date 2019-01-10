comscore
Xiaomi The Bigger Picture launch event: Here is how to watch the livestream

The company is not expected to launch the products in a dedicated event but they may just announce them live.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 8:55 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV The Big Picture launch

Image credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi is all set to launch new products as part of its Mi TV lineup in India. The company has scheduled the launch event for 11 AM today and it is likely to expand its product portfolio. As previously reported, the company is likely to launch a new variant with larger screen size, possible 65 or 75-inch. Though, it may also take a more conservative approach according to its responses to the guesses by Mi Fans on Twitter. The company is expected to launch the new products as a Flipkart exclusive as the e-commerce website is all set for the launch.

Considering that the launch event is set to kick off in a few hours; we have compiled all the way through which you can catch the event live. The company is not expected to launch the products in a dedicated event but they may just announce them live. According to the information on the event landing page on Flipkart, Xiaomi will live stream the event on Flipkart. Readers who are interested in catching the event can head to the e-commerce website at 11 AM to see everything firsthand.

This comes just a day after the company teased on its Mi TV India Twitter account that it may launch more than one product in the live stream. There is no information available on what the company is planning to launch. However, reports indicate that the company may update its existing Mi TV lineup with new internals.

The Flipkart landing page indicated some features for the upcoming products including its PatchWall interface, voice-enabled Mi TV remote, and personalized suggestions about content. These things are not new and the company has already launched these with previous Mi TV products. It is possible that size may be the highlight of the new product but that is all speculation at this point.

