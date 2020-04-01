Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3

Chinese brand Xiaomi recently announced that the company will soon hold a new event on April 3, 2020. As a part of its Mi Fan Festival, and to celebrate the company’s 10 year anniversary, the brand will announce 22 new products. The company, however, did not reveal what these new products will be.

The event is set to kick off at 02:00 PM in China, which is at 11:30 AM in IST. While the company hasn’t revealed further details, we can expect a bunch of smart home products to launch. The brand did something similar last year during the Mi Fan Festival 2019. It launched 20 products as a part of its Mi Fan Festival 2019.

Watch: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20000

Note that out of the new products that we will see, some may already be products Xiaomi has launched in home-country China. However, we can expect these products to launch now at a lower price. We might even see products that have already been launched in India be available at a new low price.

Xiaomi India has announced that it will soon increase the prices of its Redmi and Mi phones. The reason is, of course, the increase in Indian excise tax and the depreciation of the rupee. Xiaomi has confirmed that the new prices will reflect on its Mi.com website starting April 1, 2020. The company says the consumption tax of the Indian smartphone industry will increase from 12 percent to 18 percent. The hike will also affect phones by Poco, Oppo and more.

Xiaomi pledges Rs 15 crore to fight Coronavirus

In other news, Xiaomi MD Manu Kumar Jain recently shared an open letter to all MI Fans and employees. The letter urged people to donate towards the ongoing Coronavirus to fight against the pandemic. It also noted that Xiaomi donated a total sum of Rs 15 crore to the various trusts including the PM’s relief fund to battle the outbreak. Xiaomi has also been donating lakhs of Masks and hazmat suits to doctors and health professionals for the cause.