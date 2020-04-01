comscore Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi to announce 22 products during Mi Fan Festival; will mark 10 year anniversary
News

Xiaomi to announce 22 products during Mi Fan Festival; will mark 10 year anniversary

News

Xiaomi will be launching the 22 products as part of the Mi Fan Festival and to celebrate the brand's 10-year anniversary.

  • Published: April 1, 2020 1:18 PM IST
Xiaomi Logo

Chinese brand Xiaomi recently announced that the company will soon hold a new event on April 3, 2020. As a part of its Mi Fan Festival, and to celebrate the company’s 10 year anniversary, the brand will announce 22 new products. The company, however, did not reveal what these new products will be.

Related Stories


The event is set to kick off at 02:00 PM in China, which is at 11:30 AM in IST. While the company hasn’t revealed further details, we can expect a bunch of smart home products to launch. The brand did something similar last year during the Mi Fan Festival 2019. It launched 20 products as a part of its Mi Fan Festival 2019.

Watch: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20000

Note that out of the new products that we will see, some may already be products Xiaomi has launched in home-country China. However, we can expect these products to launch now at a lower price. We might even see products that have already been launched in India be available at a new low price.

Xiaomi India has announced that it will soon increase the prices of its Redmi and Mi phones. The reason is, of course, the increase in Indian excise tax and the depreciation of the rupee. Xiaomi has confirmed that the new prices will reflect on its Mi.com website starting April 1, 2020. The company says the consumption tax of the Indian smartphone industry will increase from 12 percent to 18 percent. The hike will also affect phones by Poco, Oppo and more.

Xiaomi, Poco and Oppo phones get a price hike in India: Here's why

Also Read

Xiaomi, Poco and Oppo phones get a price hike in India: Here's why

Xiaomi pledges Rs 15 crore to fight Coronavirus

In other news, Xiaomi MD Manu Kumar Jain recently shared an open letter to all MI Fans and employees. The letter urged people to donate towards the ongoing Coronavirus to fight against the pandemic. It also noted that Xiaomi donated a total sum of Rs 15 crore to the various trusts including the PM’s relief fund to battle the outbreak. Xiaomi has also been donating lakhs of Masks and hazmat suits to doctors and health professionals for the cause.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 1, 2020 1:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3
News
Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3
Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins

News

Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

News

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services

News

Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services

Rumors suggest Prince of Persia trilogy remake may be in the works

Gaming

Rumors suggest Prince of Persia trilogy remake may be in the works

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3

Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services

How to enable 96Hz refresh rate on Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3

News

Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3
Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services

News

Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services
Xiaomi, Poco and Oppo phones get a price hike in India: Here's why

News

Xiaomi, Poco and Oppo phones get a price hike in India: Here's why
Houseparty: Can it be hacked?

News

Houseparty: Can it be hacked?
Xiaomi pledges to donate Rs 15 crore in relief funds

News

Xiaomi pledges to donate Rs 15 crore in relief funds

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco के स्मार्टफोन हुए महंगे, इस वजह से कंपनी ने बढ़ाई कीमत

Tata Sky ने फ्री की ये 10 सेवाएं, खत्म हो गया सब्सक्रिप्शन तो ऐसे बढ़ाएं

OnePlus 8 सीरीज को लेकर कंपनी का दावा, Snapdragon 865 चिपसेट से 25% बढ़ेगी परफॉर्मेंस

Honor 30 और Honor 30 Pro स्मार्टफोन 15 अप्रैल को होंगे लॉन्च

vivo S6 5G स्मार्टफोन 4,500 mAh बैटरी और 4 बैक कैमरों के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

News

Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3
News
Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3
Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins

News

Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins
Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

News

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version
Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services

News

Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services
How to enable 96Hz refresh rate on Samsung Galaxy S20 series

News

How to enable 96Hz refresh rate on Samsung Galaxy S20 series