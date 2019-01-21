comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil
News

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

News

Xiaomi had previously entered Nigeria but had faced legal hurdles in the African country.

  • Published: January 21, 2019 11:26 AM IST
xiaomi-mi-logo-stock-bgr-2

After foraying into big European markets like the UK and France last year, Xiaomi is now readying itself to set foot on yet another big continent – Africa – suggested reports from Chinese media today. Xiaomi has made some major changes to its brand image early on this year, most notably by separating the Redmi series as an independent entity. And as per reports, Xiaomi’s Mobile Overseas division is preparing for a debut in Africa. The company has already established an African Regional Department, and it will reportedly be headed by VP of Xiaomi, Wang Lingming.

Entering the vast African continent seems a logical choice at this time mainly because other markets like China itself have shown signs of a slowdown in 2018. India is another big market for the company, which is facing huge competition and wafer-thin margins with each passing year. In contrast, Africa is a big opportunity where there is a lot of untapped potential for Xiaomi.

As per a study by German research outfit Gfk, the Middle East and Africa will be the new avenues of growth for the global smartphone industry. Xiaomi has already entered the Middle East and Africa still remain unchartered territory. Moreover, overseas sales contribute to almost half of Xiaomi’s revenues, which is a significant source. As such, the company cannot afford to overlook the opportunity.

However, that’s not to say that Xiaomi will not face established players and competition in the new continent. Samsung remains a big entity in the African continent as do some other Chinese players like Transsion, Huawei, itel, and Infinix. As per a research by Canalys for Q1 2018, Samsung was the leader in the market with strong year-on-year growth of 42 percent.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

While the company’s plans to enter the market are already underway, we are yet to officially hear when Xiaomi will actually start its sales and product launches that will be announced. The Redmi brand would be our first bet for the price-sensitive market as it was the first to debut in India.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2019 11:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23
thumb-img
News
Facebook developing 'LOL' meme hub to allure teens: Everything you need to know
thumb-img
News
Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India
thumb-img
News
BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

Most Popular

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update introduces January security patch

Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

News

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report
Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

News

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report
Samsung Pay app confirms in-display fingerprint scanner in ‘at least’ on Galaxy S10 model

News

Samsung Pay app confirms in-display fingerprint scanner in ‘at least’ on Galaxy S10 model
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top smartphone deals

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro और Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: 18 हजार से कम कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं ये बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

LG V40 अमेजन पर हुआ बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Super Blood Wolf Moon 2019: चंद्रग्रहण को ऐसे देखें लाइव

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: 3 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Realme के ये स्मार्टफोन

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update introduces January security patch
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update introduces January security patch
Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625

News

Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625
Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

News

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report
Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

News

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil
Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch

News

Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch