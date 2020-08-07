comscore Xiaomi to launch India-exclusive MIUI without banned apps | BGR India
Xiaomi to develop India-exclusive version of MIUI without banned Chinese apps

Xiaomi also recently revealed that it will be removing associations with the Clean Master definitions from its MIUI Cleaner app.

  • Published: August 7, 2020 1:09 PM IST
Redmi Note 9 review BGR India 6

Xiaomi India recently revealed in an open letter that the brand will soon be launching a new version of MIUI especially for Indian users which will not come with the apps that were recently blocked by the Government of India. The brand added that this new version of MIUI without blocked apps will be rolled out in phases over the next few weeks in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online: Check details

Xiaomi also added some clarification on the Clean Master issue after questions were raised following the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9 Prime smartphones. “Please note that Clean Master is a common industry name,” said the letter, adding that “MIUI has its own cleaner app and we are not using the Clean Master app that has been blocked by the government.” Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

The letter added that the native MIUI Cleaner app only used the definitions made by the Clean Master app to identify what elements to clean on the phone. However, after the confusion created recently, the brand has also decided to remove Clean Master’s definitions from the System apps updater on their smartphones. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: A good phone, but not a better deal than the Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi ensures data localization in India

The open letter from Team Xiaomi India continued to elaborate on the brand’s compliance with all data privacy and security requirements under the Indian Law. Xiaomi adds that even before the mandate was made, the company “pioneered data localization for all Xiaomi India apps and users.” The brand also claimed that 100 percent of data from Indian users is stored on servers located in India and that none of it leaves the country.

Chinese app ban: Xiaomi Mi Browser Pro and other apps now banned by the government

Xiaomi is one of the many Chinese companies that operate in India that were put under the crosshair when the Indian Government recently banned a number of Chinese applications for both Android and iOS that originated in the neighboring country. Amidst the 90+ apps that have been banned so far, and the 200+ apps that are still under review, a few apps are developed by Xiaomi. Competing brand Realme was also recently forced to remove the built-in clean master app to make sure its phones were in-line with the new guidelines.

