Xiaomi to discontinue Redmi K20 Pro in February, company confirms

Xiaomi will soon discontinue its popular Redmi K20 Pro smartphone in China. Xiaomi’s Vice President and Redmi Brand’s General Manager, Lu Weibing has confirmed that the Redmi K20 Pro will be discontinued in February 2020. The Chinese company hasn’t revealed the reason behind terminating the Redmi K20 Pro. But, this does suggest that the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro launch is not too far.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro to be discontinued soon

Weibing also revealed via his Weibo post that Xiaomi has so far shipped over 5 million Redmi K20 Pro units globally. However, the well-received flagship phone from the company will be discontinued in February. To recall, the Redmi K20 Pro was launched in China late in May 2019. Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 in December 2019, and it is soon expected to launch the Pro version of the phone soon.

At the moment, it is unknown whether the Redmi K20 Pro will also be discontinued in other markets as well. A Xiaomi spokesperson has confirmed that the company will not discontinue the product in India and it will continue to be available in the Indian market. This information comes from Gadgets 360. Xiaomi also mentioned that the Redmi K20 series is its number one premium phone series, which why it will not be discontinued in India.

Besides, if leaks and rumors are to be believed, Xiaomi could launch the Redmi K30 Pro in March. It is also all set to launch its latest Mi 10 smartphone in China on February 13. In India, the company is likely to launch the Xiaomi Redmi 9A phone and a power bank on February 11, which is tomorrow.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price 27999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh