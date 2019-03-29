comscore
Xiaomi to launch 20 new products on April 1 in China

New Xiaomi products expected include VR headsets, laptops, power banks, glasses, and a lot more.

  Published: March 29, 2019 4:54 PM IST
Xiaomi has been on a launch spree in the recent two weeks with the introduction of the Redmi Note 7, Redmi 7, Mi Notebook, And Mi AirDots Wireless Earbuds. However, the company is gearing up for another big launch event, possibly its biggest ever, as per an official teaser from the company on Weibo today.

Now, it’s well known that Xiaomi doesn’t just sell phones in China. It’s much bigger than that with products in several other categories including smart home appliances as well. The new teaser, spotted on Weibo, is explicit with the mention of 20 products as well as hints as to what these new things will be. As per Chinese media reports, president of Xiaomi China Wang Chuan will release 20 products in a span of 55 minutes. In other words, a new product will be unveiled every three minutes.

Image Credit: Weibo

Taking a look at the teaser itself, we can make out almost all categories that will launch on April 1. These include sunglasses, power banks, VR headsets, laptops, suitcases, thermometers, walkie-talkies, and (believe it or not) a rocket. There’s also the “ROY” logo indicating the limited edition Mi 9 Roy Wang version will also launch that day. However, I’m really curious to see what the “rocket” in the teaser signifies and we thankfully we won’t have to wait a lot.

In related news, Xiaomi silently released a new Mi Notebook Pro (2019) 15.6-inch today with an upgraded processor in China. The company also released a Mi Notebook Air (12.5) a day before that and what remains is an upgrade for the 13.3-inch version Mi Notebook that we could see on April 1.

  Published Date: March 29, 2019 4:54 PM IST

