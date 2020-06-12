Xiaomi to launch 27-inch gaming monitor, 30,000mAh power bank

Xiaomi has launched a new Mi Notebook Pro 15 2020 laptop in its home country. The device comes with 10th gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. Now, the Chinese brand is reportedly all set to launch a new gaming monitor. It seems that Xiaomi is in no mood to slow down. As per a Chinese publication, Xiaomi will soon launch a 27-inch gaming monitor with 165Hz display.

The brand is also said to launch a 30,000mAh mobile power bank. Currently, Xiaomi offers 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh power banks. It is currently unknown as to when the company plans to launch these devices in its home country. ITHouse reported that the Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor will be available for purchase in July, which is next month.

As per the cited source, a 24.5-inch Xiaomi gaming monitor will be released in the month of September. It also has plans to release the 29.5 or 27-inch 4K monitor in November in 2020. Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi will also reportedly launch 27-inch ordinary monitors, 27-inch gaming monitors, as well as 23.8-inch gaming monitors. At the moment, the availability timeline for the Redmi-branded devices is not known.

In other news, Xiaomi has officially confirmed that it will be launching Mi Band 5 fitness band globally next month. The India price of Mi Band 5 could be close to China’s pricing. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was recently launched with a price label of RMB 189, which is around Rs 2,025 in India. There is also an NFC of the device, which will cost RMB 229 (approximately Rs 2,500). The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India is set at Rs 2,299 in India. This price is for the non-NFC version available in the country.

Besides, just yesterday, Xiaomi launched Mi Notebook 14 laptop in India, and its price in India starts from Rs 41,999. This is for the base 256GB SSD model. The 512GB SSD variant price is set at Rs 44,999. The brand also launched a Horizon Edition of the same notebook. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will costs Rs 54,999 for the Intel Core i5 model and Rs 59,999 for the Intel Core i7 option.